Mukesh Ambani's Reliance planning massive deal with Tata Group, may soon buy..

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries is reportedly in talks to acquire a 29.8% share in Tata Play, the Walt Disney Company-owned satellite TV and streaming service.

According to a Business Standard report, if approved, this proposal would represent a huge expansion for RIL into the television distribution business, perhaps resulting in the creation of a major media powerhouse in India.

The report could not be independently verified by Business Today.

According to the article, if the deal goes through, it will be the first time that the Tata Group and Reliance have collaborated on a joint venture, expanding JioCinema's reach throughout the Tata Play platform.

Temasek has been planning to sell its almost $1 billion (20%) share in the business.

With revenue of Rs 4,499 crore, Tata Play reported a loss of Rs 105 crore for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2023.

According to reports, Disney and Reliance are nearing the end of their massive stock-and-cash merger negotiations, which will result in the creation of India's largest media and entertainment company.

Viacom18 may end up holding 42–45% of the combined company, making it the single largest stakeholder. Walt Disney will control 40% of the new company, with RIL likely to contribute up to $1.5 billion cash.