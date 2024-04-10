Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance may bring Tesla to India, in talks with Elon Musk for…

Elon Musk’s Tesla is seeking a local partner to establish its operations in India and the EV company is in talks with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries to construct a manufacturing facility in the country under a joint venture.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 972747 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 2001000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a wide range of businesses through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries and if reports are to be believed, he may soon also enter the automotive segment. A report by The Hindu Businessline suggests that Elon Musk’s Tesla is seeking a local partner to establish its operations in India and the EV company is in talks with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries to construct a manufacturing facility in the country under a joint venture.

Recently, in a ‘Spaces’ meeting on his X social media platform with Nicolai Tangen who is CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, the billionaire said that “it’s a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India.”

Tesla is reportedly sending a team this month to search for locations in the country for over Rs 16697 crore plant. According to a report in The Financial Times on Wednesday, citing sources, the Elon Musk-run company “would send a team from the US by late April to study sites for the plant”.

The team would reportedly focus on states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu which has EV infrastructure in place as well as ports which makes it easier for the company “to export cars”.

(With inputs from agencies)

