Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services disrupts NBFCs with $20B entry.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, the disruptor extraordinaire, is making waves again in the financial world. After Bajaj Finance's $40 billion merger with HDFC Bank, Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) is shaking up the shadow lending landscape with a $20 billion punch.

Jio Financial Services (JFSL), which demerged from RIL, has already claimed the No.2 spot in India's largest NBFCs by market capitalization, at a staggering Rs 1.66 lakh crore or approximately $20.3 billion. With the listing on stock exchanges, JFSL will overtake Cholamandalam Investment and Finance to secure the No.2 position.

Ambani's strategic move puts JFSL ahead of Bajaj Holdings & Investment, SBI Cards, Shriram Finance, Muthoot Finance, and Paytm. Surging to the 32nd position among India's most valued companies, JFSL surpasses giants like Tata Steel, Coal India, HDFC Life, and SBI Life.

The Billionaire's Gameplan for JFSL Ambani's dream team, featuring ex-ICICI executives KV Kamath and Hitesh Sethi, along with his daughter Isha Ambani, is set to revolutionize NBFCs through a digital-first approach. With the required regulatory licenses in place, JFSL will expand into lending and incubate other financial services like insurance, payments, digital broking, and asset management.

Leveraging proprietary data analytics, JFSL will launch consumer and merchant lending businesses to complement traditional credit bureau-based underwriting. Capitalizing on Reliance's vast retail footprint and Jio's massive subscriber base, JFSL aims to gain a competitive edge in data-driven lending decisions.

With robust capitalization, JFSL won't need external equity capital for a significant period, preventing dilution concerns. RIL's AAA credit rating will transfer to JFSL, enabling low-cost borrowing to compete with banks, NBFCs, and fintechs in the retail space.

The Ambanis will unveil their business plan at JFSL's AGM, likely scheduled for next month. This bold entry poses a threat not only to Bajaj Finance but also to fintech giants like Paytm, prompting global brokerage firm Macquarie to downgrade Paytm due to JFSL's entry.

JFSL's demerger is driven by the need for a focused strategy tailored to the financial services sector's unique risks and growth trajectory, distinct from RIL's other businesses. The move allows JFSL to enjoy higher leverage and creates value for shareholders.

