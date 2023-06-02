Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Jio among India's most valuable firms; how billionaire is growing empire with daughter Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, a multibillionaire, and her daughter Isha Ambani have made a number of moves to expand their business empire. The corporation is always attempting to increase its worth, from introducing a new Rs 4 lakh crore-brand with the Chinese company Shein to entering new business with a Rs 74 crore agreement to compete with brands like Nestle, Cadbury, and Amul.

Reliance and Jio, owned by Mukesh Ambani, are among the most valued businesses in India, according to Interbrand.

India’s top most valuable brands: TCS, Reliance, Jio, and more

According to Interbrand, the famous international brand consultancy, the IT giant TCS and India's most valued corporation Reliance Industries are at the top of the list of the nation's most valuable brands. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a company's identity value of Rs. 1.09 lakh crore, tops the list of the 50 Most Valuable Indian Brands in 2023.

Reliance Industries Ltd., owned by business magnate Mukesh Ambani, is ranked No. 2 with a company value of Rs 65,320 crore. Having a brand worth Rs 49,027 crore, Jio, the telecom and digital subsidiary of his company, is also among the top 5.

Information technology business Infosys is ranked third overall at a company valuation of Rs 53,323 crore. Jio is at No. 5, while HDFC at No. 4. Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Mahindra, State Bank of India, and ICICI are among the other top 10 brands.

Deals bagged by Reliance and Jio to increase business value

RCPL finalised the acquisition of a 51% share in Lotus Chocolate for a sum of Rs 74 crore. Isha Ambani stated that the purchase of Lotus highlights the decision to expand locally produced items of the highest quality in order to serve a wide range of customers at competitive prices.

After partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery in April, JioCinema has now inked another significant streaming agreement to compete with rivals Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon in India. In an effort to enhance the amount of high-quality Hollywood material available to consumers on its platform, JioCinema, which recently instituted premium charging for entertainment on its platform, has partnered with NBC Universal Media.

In a joint press release, the two firms acknowledged that they had reached a multi-year agreement that would provide JioCinema's premium members access to well-known series including The Office, Suits, and Downton Abbey.