Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Rs 95,000 crore company, used to repair photocopy machines, Indra Nooyi spotted his talent

Sankaran rose from his humble beginnings in India to become the CEO of one of the largest grocery chains in the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Meet Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Rs 95,000 crore company, used to repair photocopy machines, Indra Nooyi spotted his talent
Meet Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Rs 95,000 crore company, used to repair photocopy machines, Indra Nooyi spotted his talent | Photo: Twitter/ @NRFBigShow

While the likes of Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella are famous, not many people know about Vivek Sankaran who leads one of the biggest retail chains to emerge out of the US. The Indian-origin global CEO is among the top former PepsiCo executives groomed for leadership under legendary CEO Indra Nooyi.

From his humble origins in India, Sankaran carved his way through the corporate world to become the CEO of Albertsons, the grocery store giant with a market cap of $11.5 billion (over Rs 95,000 crore). One of the former Pepsi execs leading a Fortune 500 company, Sankaran was PepsiCo North America’s CEO when he left for Albertsons in 2019.

Born and brought up in India, Sankaran is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. He started his career as a Xerox photocopier repairman, a skill that he still holds as he jokingly asserts he can still fix the machines. Sankaran then left for the US to pursue masters at the Georgia Institute of Technology followed by an MBA at the University of Michigan. 

He then joined leading consulting firm McKinsey & Co. in 1993 and rose through the ranks and made all the right noises in the industry. After over a decade, he became one of the business leaders who rose from Indra Nooyi’s strategy at PepsiCo to become a “destination” for talent. He was offered the role of Chief Strategy Officer at PepsiCo by Nooyi in 2009. Sankaran went on to have a decade long career at Pepsi in various leadership roles before joining his several peers like Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan and Target CEO Brian Cornell as the chief of a top MNC. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
Streaming This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 713 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.