Mukesh Ambani makes big predictions about Reliance's future, says it belongs to Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant and..

Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins YSR Congress in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's presence

New Year bonanza! Centre may reduce petrol, diesel prices by this much, check latest fuel rates of you city

Dunki box office day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to perform well, earns Rs 9 crore

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins YSR Congress in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's presence

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

9 motivational quotes by Rishi Kapoor

Indian villains who made strong impact in 2023

Superfoods that diabetics should eat everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Meet actress who took Rs 1 crore for one scene, not Sridevi, Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Nayanthara, Samantha

Meet actor who left studies, made tea on film sets, is from superstar family, net worth is Rs 280 crore, debut film...

This former Bollywood actress claimed she quit Telugu cinema due to rumours of her affair with Jr NTR

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani makes big predictions about Reliance's future, says it belongs to Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant and..

Address employees on the 91st birth anniversary of RIL’s founder Dhirubhai Ambani, the billionaire chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani set the ambitious goal to grow the company into the top ten business conglomerates of the world.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 07:37 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries (RIL), on Thursday, listed growth, talent enrichment, and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) as targets for the company in 2024 and vowed to make it one of the top ten business conglomerates in the world.

Address employees on the 91st birth anniversary of RIL’s founder Dhirubhai Ambani, he set the ambitious goal to grow the company into the top ten business conglomerates of the world.

"Today, the domestic and global environments for business are changing very fast. There is simply no room for complacency. Reliance was never complacent in the past, and Reliance will never be complacent in the future," he said. 

Referring to his workforce as his “perpetual recharge battery”, Mukesh Ambani said, “Usher in 2024 with three key messages – AI adoption, talent enrichment, and institutional culture”.

Reliance started its operation as a small textile manufacturing unit in Mumbai and then ventured into petrochemicals, becoming the world's biggest single-location oil refining complex.

It was in 2005 that Reliance entered the retail sector and went on to become the largest operator of grocery stores, hypermarkets, and online retail in the country. In 2016, Reliance launched the telecom service Jio, which became the largest operator in India and the third largest in the world.

"We have shown the courage to set the bar high, and the ability to jump even higher to create new records. This is how Reliance has achieved perennial growth," he said. 

Ambani said Reliance must be forever kept young, by ensuring that the average age of all teams remains in the 30s.

Referring to his three children, Mukesh Ambani said, "Let me reiterate: The future of Reliance belongs to Akash, Isha, Anant and their generation." 

Mukesh Ambani guided his workforce to reinvent itself and become a new-age technology company. 

"In the era of digital platforms, data has become a new factor of production along with talent and money. We need to be at the forefront of using data, with AI as an enabler for achieving a quantum jump in productivity and efficiency," he said.

Mukesh Ambani said that the most important part of Reliance's culture is to work with the founder's mindset. "It means working with the ownership mindset. Each and everyone of you becomes an owner of Reliance when you own the founder's purpose and passion," he told employees.

"Young leaders will commit mistakes. That's for sure. But my advice to them is simple: Do not waste your energy on conducting a post-mortem on past mistakes. Rather, learn not to repeat the same mistakes," he said. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UP: Accident turns into 'chicken loot' as truck crashes due to fog; video goes viral

'Govt didn't follow ‘proper procedure’ while suspending WFI, will challenge in court': Sanjay Singh

Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

Watch: David Warner receives standing ovation after final Test innings at MCG, gives away gloves to fan

Meet Bengaluru's richest man, it's not Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, his massive net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE