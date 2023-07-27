Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm plans to compete with Tata’s Zudio, eyes new fashion brand

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani takes care of the Rs 9 lakh crore brand called Reliance Retail that owns a huge chunk of the retail market in India. Most popular fashion brands include Versace, Balenciaga, Armani, Jimmy Choo, Gas, Hugo Boss and others.

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore brand Reliance Retail is on a spree when it comes to expansion and acquisition. Over the past few weeks, the billionaire father-daughter duo has invested heavily in new and growing brands. Now, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani owned Reliance Retail is reportedly planning to launch a new value fashion brand called Yousta. As per a report by India Retailing, Reliance Retail may open 200-250 stores of the new fashion brand across India in the coming years. The new Mukesh Ambani brand will directly compete with Tata Group backed Zudio chain, the report further suggests.

The first store of the new Reliance Retail brand will likely launch in Hyderabad next month. The report reveals that the Isha Ambani lead Reliance Retail is currently looking for about 10,000 sq. ft. of mall space in Delhi for flagship store of upcoming brand Yousta.

For those who are unaware, the value fashion sector is very competitive in India and big players like Tata Group and Reliance Retail are very aggressive to get hold of this space. Tata Group backed Zudio already has around 350 stores in India and plans to open more this year.

On the other hand, Reliance Retail is the parent company of Reliance Trends that is a popular chain of fashion and lifestyle stores in India. Reliance Trends currently has more than 2,300 stores in around 1,100 cities across India and to expand further, the company is planning to revamp hundreds of stores with new brand identity.

