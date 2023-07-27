Headlines

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm plans to compete with Tata’s Zudio, eyes new fashion brand

Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

Weight loss tips: Eat spinach (palak) to shed extra kilos

AI reimagines crossover of Harry Potter and Barbie

9 inspirational messages by Sunny Deol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm plans to compete with Tata’s Zudio, eyes new fashion brand

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani takes care of the Rs 9 lakh crore brand called Reliance Retail that owns a huge chunk of the retail market in India. Most popular fashion brands include Versace, Balenciaga, Armani, Jimmy Choo, Gas, Hugo Boss and others.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore brand Reliance Retail is on a spree when it comes to expansion and acquisition. Over the past few weeks, the billionaire father-daughter duo has invested heavily in new and growing brands. Now, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani owned Reliance Retail is reportedly planning to launch a new value fashion brand called Yousta. As per a report by India Retailing, Reliance Retail may open 200-250 stores of the new fashion brand across India in the coming years. The new Mukesh Ambani brand will directly compete with Tata Group backed Zudio chain, the report further suggests.

The first store of the new Reliance Retail brand will likely launch in Hyderabad next month. The report reveals that the Isha Ambani lead Reliance Retail is currently looking for about 10,000 sq. ft. of mall space in Delhi for flagship store of upcoming brand Yousta.

For those who are unaware, the value fashion sector is very competitive in India and big players like Tata Group and Reliance Retail are very aggressive to get hold of this space. Tata Group backed Zudio already has around 350 stores in India and plans to open more this year.

On the other hand, Reliance Retail is the parent company of Reliance Trends that is a popular chain of fashion and lifestyle stores in India. Reliance Trends currently has more than 2,300 stores in around 1,100 cities across India and to expand further, the company is planning to revamp hundreds of stores with new brand identity.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani takes care of the Rs 9 lakh crore brand called Reliance Retail that owns a huge chunk of the retail market in India. Most popular fashion brands include Versace, Balenciaga, Armani, Jimmy Choo, Gas, Hugo Boss and others.

