Mukesh Ambani hosting another star-studded party in Jamnagar, this time for…

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani recently hosted a massive event in Jamnagar for pre-wedding celebrations of his son Anant Ambani. From billionaires to movie stars, the gala was full of celebrities from around the globe and the videos from the event were all over the internet. As people were slowly getting over the scale of that event, Mukesh Ambani is reportedly hosting another star-studded party in Jamnagar to celebrate the 29th birthday of his son Anant Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani celebrates his birthday on April 10 and this year he is turning 29. To mark his first birthday after engagement with Radhika Merchant, Ambani family has organised a grand party in Jamnagar.

According to the reports, celebrities including Salman Khan, Orry, Shikhar Pahariya, and Meezaan Jafri, have already arrived in Jamnagar for the birthday party. A few pictures of the venue have also been shared by fan pages of the Ambani family. It is also believed that singer B Praak will be performing at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash.

Anant Ambani is the youngest among the siblings. Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
