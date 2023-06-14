Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani to ink deal with Kiara, Suhana Khan to challenge Nykaa, Tata Cliq, details inside

Reliance Retail, which is being led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, is reportedly planning to ink deal with some celebrities for its new business venture Reliance Tira.

According to reports, Reliance Tira is planning to sign Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan as brand ambassadors. Reliance Tira is counted among India’s biggest retailers in India, is also signing six beauty influencers, according to media reports. Sources claimed that Tira has also joined hands with some beauty influencers.

Reliance Retail is yet to make any official statement in this regard.

It is to be noted that Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut with Netflix’s Archies. In 2023, Suhana Khan was signed as a brand ambassador for Maybelline in April 2023

According to reports, Isha Ambani’s plan is to expand Reliance Tira’s retail footprint to 25 offline retail stores in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Reliance Tira launched its first flagship store in April 2023 at Jio World Drive in Mumbai. The store is spread over an area of 4,300 sq. ft.

Isha Ambani’s move to launch Tira is a not a good news for big players in the segment like Nykaa, Tata Cliq, Shoppers Stop-backed SS Beauty, etc.

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), which is holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) group, which is led by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person.