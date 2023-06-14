Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani to ink deal with Kiara, Suhana Khan to challenge Nykaa, Tata Cliq, details inside

According to reports, Isha Amabni-led Reliance Tira is planning to sign Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan as brand ambassadors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani to ink deal with Kiara, Suhana Khan to challenge Nykaa, Tata Cliq, details inside
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani to ink deal with Kiara, Suhana Khan to challenge Nykaa, Tata Cliq, details inside

Reliance Retail, which is being led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, is reportedly planning to ink deal with some celebrities for its new business venture Reliance Tira.

According to reports, Reliance Tira is planning to sign Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan as brand ambassadors. Reliance Tira is counted among India’s biggest retailers in India, is also signing six beauty influencers, according to media reports. Sources claimed that Tira has also joined hands with some beauty influencers.

Reliance Retail is yet to make any official statement in this regard.

It is to be noted that Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut with Netflix’s Archies. In 2023, Suhana Khan was signed as a brand ambassador for Maybelline in April 2023

According to reports, Isha Ambani’s plan is to expand Reliance Tira’s retail footprint to 25 offline retail stores in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Reliance Tira launched its first flagship store in April 2023 at Jio World Drive in  Mumbai. The store is spread over an area of 4,300 sq. ft.

Isha Ambani’s move to launch Tira is a not a good news for big players in the segment like Nykaa, Tata Cliq, Shoppers Stop-backed SS Beauty, etc.

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), which is holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) group, which is led by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.