More women employed by TCS than any other company in India: Survey

Tata Consultancy Services which employs over 2.1 lakh people or 35% of the total workforce, tops the list of employers for women according to a survey released by Axis Bank’s Burgundy Private and Hurun India.

The top employers of women in the nation are on the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India list.

“Women make up 16 per cent of the boards of the companies from the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. As India’s economy grows and the India 500 becomes bigger, expect the percentage of women board directors to grow too. The 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 are some of the biggest employers of women in the country led by Tata Consultancy Services with about 2.1 lakh women employees,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

Following Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which employs 40%, 36%, 28%, and 18% of women employees, respectively, are Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Reliance Industries.

According to the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India list, the top 10 employers of women in the country are Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Page Industries.

The research was part of a bigger study by Burungdy Private and Hurun India to rank the top 500 corporations in the nation. For the second iteration of the list, the deadline was October 30.