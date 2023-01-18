Microsoft Layoffs 2023: Reports say software giant may go for 11,000 job cuts

Tech giant Microsoft has reportedly joined the layoffs spree, with rumors suggesting that the company may be cutting around 11,000 jobs, which amounts to around 5 per cent of its workforce. According to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters, the engineering and human resources departments are expected to be impacted the most. Although an official number for the number of job cuts has not been provided by Microsoft, the company has not denied the rumors either.

This move comes just days after Amazon announced that it would be firing just over 18,000 employees. The announcement came from CEO Andy Jassy after information regarding the layoffs was leaked. This move from Microsoft also sends a reminder that tech layoffs are not over.

After Meta's brutal layoff of over 11,000 employees and Twitter layoffs where we saw 50 per cent of the workforce fired, it seems that tech layoffs are likely to continue in 2023.

Also read: Unveiling mind-reading techniques used by online shopping companies to influence purchasing decisions

It is worth noting that this is not the first round of layoffs for Microsoft this year. In October 2022, the company reportedly laid off around 1,000 employees across several divisions. These layoffs impacted around 1 per cent of the 200,000 workforce at Microsoft.

As per its filings, as of June 30, 2022, Microsoft had 221,000 full-time employees. Out of these, 122,000 are in the United States and 99,000 are employed internationally.

It remains to be seen how the layoffs will affect Microsoft's operations and how the company will address the impact on its employees and stakeholders. The company has not yet issued an official statement regarding the layoffs.