Meet world's richest woman ever, who was wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Ratan Tata combined, she was from...

Historical accounts depict Empress Wu as the wealthiest woman of her era, with some historians asserting her as the richest woman to have ever lived.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 09:25 AM IST

Photo: Empress of China
When contemplating the wealthiest individuals in history, names like Elon Musk, Louis Vuitton owner Arnold Bernault, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani often come to mind. However, history unveils figures who far surpassed the riches of those mentioned, and among them stands Empress Wu of China.

Historical accounts depict Empress Wu as the wealthiest woman of her era, with some historians asserting her as the richest woman to have ever lived. Her estimated net worth was astounding, reaching USD 16 trillion, surpassing the combined net worth of Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Adani, and others.

Hailing from the Tang dynasty, Empress Wu's wealth eclipsed that of Elon Musk, whose net worth stands at around USD 229 billion, Jeff Bezos with USD 174 billion, and India's richest individual, Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of approximately USD 106.2 billion.

Historians portray Empress Wu as a shrewd ruler who employed various strategies to maintain her hold on power, with some reports suggesting extreme measures such as eliminating her own children to secure her position. Her reign, spanning roughly 15 years, witnessed the expansion of the Chinese empire into Central Asia. Under her rule, the Chinese economy thrived, marked by substantial growth in the trade of tea and silk, as documented by The China Project.

The opulent and majestic lifestyle of Empress Wu has been immortalized in various films and TV shows, including the TV series "Empress of China," featuring Fan Bingbing.

