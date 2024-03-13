Meet woman who lives in world's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, is married to..

Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat has more than 170 rooms and was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890. The cost of the palace when it was built was around GBP 180,000. The Laxmi Vilas Palace has a golf course too.

The largest private residence in the world, Laxmi Vilas Palace is located in Gujarat and is owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda. Laxmi Vilas Palace is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, the residence of the Royal family of Britain. The Gaekwads of Baroda once ruled the state of Baroda and the locals there still hold the royal family in high esteem. HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, who is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad, currently heads the erstwhile royal family.

As per a report in Housing.com, Laxmi Vilas Palace covers an area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft, while Buckingham Palace is spread over 828,821 square feet. Mukesh Ambani's luxurious Mumbai residence Antilia, which is the world's costliest home worth Rs 15,000 crore, is spread over an area of 48,780 square feet.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad was born on July 19, 1978, and belongs to the Wankaner state of Gujarat. Her father Dr MK Ranjitsinh Jhala had given up the royal title to become an IAS officer.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad is fond of reading and writing and has a master's degree in Indian History from the famous Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University.

Before Radhikaraje Gaekwad married Maharaj Samarjit Singh Gaekwad in 2002, she worked as a journalist. Samarjit Singh Gaekwad was handed over the crown of Baroda in 2012 during a traditional ceremony held at Laxmi Vilas Palace.

