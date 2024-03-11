Twitter
Meet woman, IIT, IIM alumna who rejected Rs 1 crore job and built Rs 300 crore company, her business is...

Meet woman, IIT, IIM alumna who rejected Rs 1 crore job and built Rs 300 crore company, her business is...

The entrepreneur gained notoriety after being appointed a judge on the television show 'Shark Tank India.'

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Many business owners hold degrees from respected institutions like IIT and IIM. One of India's most prosperous businesswomen is Vineeta Singh, the founder of the cosmetics company Sugar. The businessman became well-known after being selected as a judge for the TV series 'Shark Tank India.' This is the inspiring tale of Vineeta Singh, who turned down a job at a salary of Rs. 1 crore to launch a multi-crore business. 

According to media estimates, the CEO and founder of Sugar Cosmetics, a well-known cosmetics brand, has an astounding net worth of Rs 300 crore. She is the primary investor in the reality show Shark Tank India. Vineeta Singh financed several businesses through Shark Tank India.

Preceding SUGAR Cosmetic Vineeta Singh also founded two unsuccessful ventures. In 2015, she gave launching a new company some thought. She came up with the idea for a makeup brand. The nation's cosmetics sector at the time was relatively uncrowded with big names.

She asserted that the market's cosmetic industries failed to consider the needs of women. Among her initial targets were rich women, models, and actors. Vineeta established "Sugar Cosmetics," a cosmetics company, after conducting market research. At first, Sugar Cosmetics sold its products exclusively online. In Uttar Pradesh, the first store opened its doors in 2019.

She received her education at Delhi Public School and Ram Krishna Purana from 1987 to 2001. From 2001 till 2005, she earned a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. She finished her three-month summer internship with ITC Limited in Kolkata in May 2004.

In 2005, she graduated with an MBA from Ahmedabad's Indian Institute of Management. Her three-month internship with Deutsche Bank in London and New York was completed. During her internship, she completed tasks at the Emerging Markets Structures division in London and the Strategic Equity Transactions unit in New York.

She was forced to live in a matchbox house in Mumbai when she first started out, and during the rainy season, she frequently encountered flooding. She now lives in a sumptuous home in Powai, though. Kaushik Mukherjee is Vineeta Singh's spouse. While pursuing their MBA, the couple fell in love, and in 2011 they were married. Her spouse Kaushik is Sugar Cosmetics' COO and co-founder. The couple's two boys are a blessing.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
