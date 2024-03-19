Meet woman who co-founded Rs 7000 crore brand, got fired from her company after...

She worked at McKinsey & Company and Sequoia Capital before launching her own brand in 2015.

Several Indians have founded startups in the country and outside India and successfully led their brands. One such person is Ankiti Bose, who co-founded Zilingo, a Singapore-based fashion tech firm. The 31-year-old co-founded Zilingo with Dhruv Kapoor in 2015. The company's valuation reached around Rs 7000 crore in 2019, as per reports.

However, after allegations of financial discrepancies and giving herself a 10X salary hike without the company's board approval, she was fired from the firm. She was leading Zilingo as CEO but was fired from the company in May 2022. She was also accused of making USD 10 million worth of 'unexplained payments' to various vendors, a report by Inc42 stated.

Born in Dehradun, Bose worked at McKinsey & Company and Sequoia Capital before launching her own brand in 2015. Bose quit his job as an investment analyst at Sequoia Capital to launch Zilingo. She was 23 years old when she founded her first startup.

She grew up in Mumbai and completed her schooling from Cambridge School. Bose studied mathematics and economics at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. She has been featured in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list in 2018 and Fortune's 40 Under 40. Bose is fighting a USD 100 million defamation lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy for accusing her of taking money from a start-up illegally.

Bose founded Zilingo to help small businesses across South and Southeast Asia sell their goods online. Though she is not quite active on social media, Bose has 30.9K followers on Instagram and over 8.5K followers on X.

