Meet woman, an IITian who was rejected 73 times, then built 2 unicorn companies worth Rs 52000 crore, her net worth is..

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 08:57 PM IST

Among the most inspiring success stories is that of a self-made woman who accomplished extraordinary success while battling all the odds. One such inspiring story is that of Ruchi Kalra who is India's most successful start-up founder along with her husband Asish Mohapatra. 

She is the co-founder of two companies -- both unicorns and both extremely successful, which is a rare feat. 

Ruchi Kalra is also an IITian. She completed her B-Tech from IIT Delhi. She later did her MBA from the Indian School of Business. Kalra then worked as a partner for McKinsey for over eight years. 

In 2015, she established OfBusiness along with her husband Mohapatra , a B-2-B platform that sells raw materials, industrial supplies etc. The company boasts of a valuation of Rs 44,000 crore. She is the CEO of  Oxyzo Financial Services, the lending arm of OfBusiness, which raised 200 million dollars at a valuation of 1 billion dollars (Rs 8200 crore).  With this, they became the first couple in India to build two unicorns.

In 2017, she founded Oxyzo, which provide finance to those buying products from their platform. They extend loans to small and medium businesses.Kalra's business strategy is simple -- extract profit out of every transaction. 

In the financial year 2021, the company's revenue was Rs 197.53 crore. The next year, it soared to Rs 312.97 crore. Their profit became Rs 60.34 crore in 2021-2022. It was Rs 39.94 crore last year.

While OfBusiness's revenue is around Rs 7269 crore in FY-22.The company's profit after tax was Rs 125.63 crore.

She said in an interview that in 2016, 73 investors rejected their idea. However, they needed only one to run their company, and the rest is history. 

Her two unicorns are estimated to be worth Rs 52,000 crore.Her net worth in 2022 was around Rs 2600 crore, which is a testament to her entrepreneurial success.

 
