Meet Vish Bajaj, once bankrupt man whose Gurgaon firm makes Rs 500 cr sending SMSes

Vishwadeep Bajaj has had an interesting life. Known as Vish Bajaj, he was born in Gwalior. He wanted to become an engineer or a doctor but couldn't crack the entrance exams. He later pursued MCA. He became the topper of the batch. He started his career with a leading IT company of that time, CMC Limited. He opened his software development firm. He also opened a stock broking firm and earned big bucks during the bullish run. However, in 1992, the Harshad Mehta scam hit the market. He went bankrupt. However, he didn't lose heart. He rebuilt everything, groundup. Come 2023, he is the celebrated co-founder and CEO of a firm in Gurgaon whose operational revenue was over Rs 500 crore last financial year.

After losing everything, Vish Bajaj joined Siemens and built telecom software. He founded another firm in Europe. He again lost out his business to something that wasn't his fault -- the dotcom bust in the late 1990s.

In 2003, he co-founded a company called ValueFirst. At that time, India was going through the telecom revolution brought about by Reliance. The company started business communication via SMSes. They started taking across the messages of companies to customers via telecom (SMS and Voice calls), and later, took it forward through chatbox, emails and OTT channels. The company now has 2500 clients, including bigwigs like Google, Tata Motors and P&G. They have now added WhatsApp to their service offerings.

From delivery status updates, account detail alerts, marketing, they sell over billions of companies' messages to customers.

Per VCC Edge, the company made a profit of Rs 13.4 crore in 2018-2019. Their net sales were Rs 469 crore.

Per Toffler, the company's turnover was over Rs 500 crore in FY 2021-2022. Their net worth increased by 8.78 percent and EBITDA increased by 229.66 percent.

"A successful track record over 30 years in the IT and Telecoms industry in India, Germany and UK. Expertise in delivery of new and high technology solutions at blue chip and start up organisations. Excellent Customer facing skills. Positive and well organised with brilliant leadership abilities, presentation skills and enthusiasm. A facilitative management style with the ability to communicate at all levels. Applying spirituality at the workplace," his LinkedIn profile reads.

The company was acquired by Twilio for an undisclosed amount.