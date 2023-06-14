Meet Vijay Kedia, who once struggled for Rs 14 earned Rs 800 crore without any business, turning point was...

Vijay Kedia was born in Kolkata. His father was a stock broker. (file)

This story is of the man who once didn't have Rs 14 to buy milk for his child but now has a net worth of over Rs 800 crore. This is the story of Vijay Kedia who earned this enormous amount using his sharp brain and deep knowledge of the market. This man didn't sell any goods or services. He didn't have any fancy degrees from IIT or IIM. All he had was his mind and the will to do well in life. Who is Vijay Kedia and how did he become rich?

Vijay Kedia was born in Kolkata. His father was a stock broker. His father died when he was in Class 10. He failed the Class 10 exam due to the shock of losing his father. Later, his family got him married. He and his wife had a child. His financial situation was so desperate that he didn't even have Rs 14 to buy milk for his son. Once, he had to sell his mother's gold ornaments to make ends meet. The situation was hopeless but he came out of the financial dire straits. He once lived with 6 people in a room. This situation was brought on by the losses he incurred on the share market.

To buy milk, his wife somehow collected coins. This incident moved Kedia. He left Kolkata and came to Mumbai to try his luck.

In 1992, luck came his way. The share market experienced a bullish run. Kedia cashed in on the opportunity to make money. He had bought the shares of Punjab tractors. At that time, the company's share price was Rs 35. He sold this at a 500 percent premium and bought ACC's shares. ACC share price climbed 1000 percent. He earned a lot of money through this.

He then bought a house in Mumbai and called his family from Kolkata. He again lost everything when the share market collapsed. He didn't lose heart. In 2002-2003, the market saw another bullish run. He bought three shares that provided him massive gains. He kept consolidating his portfolio and profits. His net worth now has reached over Rs 800 crore and he is one of the most respected investors in the country.

He opened a company called Kedia Securities. Due to his experience, he became a millionaire.