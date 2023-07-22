Headlines

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues orange alert; list of highways closed due to cloudbursts, landslides

Manipur violence: Horrifying visual of man's chopped head surfaces days after women naked parade footage

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Meet Vidya Vox, one of India's richest female YouTubers, her net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Manipur violence: Horrifying visual of man's chopped head surfaces days after women naked parade footage

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

5 health benefits of consuming garlic early morning

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

Meet Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Vidya Vox, one of India's richest female YouTubers, her net worth is...

Vidya Vox aka Vidya Iyer is one of the richest YouTubers of Indian origin. Read below to know her story.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Social media has hardly spared anyone from its spiral. Almost all people around the world spend some time scrolling through the internet and various social media platforms. While some enjoy the varied content, others are a part of content creation. It has even become a source of earning for numerous people. 

One such person is Vidya Vox aka Vidya Iyer, an Indian-origin YouTuber and singer. She started her channel in 2015 and has garnered millions of views. Her channel has over 7 million subscribers. She gained popularity and recognition through posting videos of her music. Her music is a mix of "Western pop, electronic dance music, Bollywood hits, and Indian classical music. 

Born in India, Tamil Nadu, Vidya was eight years old when her family moved to America. She picked up the nack for Carnatic music from her grandmother and learned it from a tender age. Although, this was not something, she imagined to be her profession. 

Iyer graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences from George Washington University. After college, she moved to India for two years to pursue music. 

Read: Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani report card: How Mukesh Ambani's children performed last quarter

She started her channel in 2015 but she got recognised in 2017 with her album Kuthu Re. She earns around Rs 76 lakh per year, as per Zee news. Vidya Vox has an estimated net worth of about USD 1.3 million (Rs 10 crore). In 2018, she was also ranked 10th among the top 10 Indian YouTubers with the most popular videos with 4.9 million views along with other popular names such as Bhuvan Bam, Sanam, Ashish Chalchalani and others.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Scientists witness extraordinary breakthrough in engineering, self-healing metals discovered

Railway to give Rs 20 meals, packed bottles to passengers travelling in general coach

Netizens react as woman invites internet to pick from pool of prospective grooms from 'TCS, Byju's...'

'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

Ileana D'Cruz’s boyfriend proves to be the perfect partner in this adorable ‘roly poly’ adventure: See fun post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE