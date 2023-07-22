Meet Vidya Vox, one of India's richest female YouTubers, her net worth is...

Vidya Vox aka Vidya Iyer is one of the richest YouTubers of Indian origin. Read below to know her story.

Social media has hardly spared anyone from its spiral. Almost all people around the world spend some time scrolling through the internet and various social media platforms. While some enjoy the varied content, others are a part of content creation. It has even become a source of earning for numerous people.

One such person is Vidya Vox aka Vidya Iyer, an Indian-origin YouTuber and singer. She started her channel in 2015 and has garnered millions of views. Her channel has over 7 million subscribers. She gained popularity and recognition through posting videos of her music. Her music is a mix of "Western pop, electronic dance music, Bollywood hits, and Indian classical music.

Born in India, Tamil Nadu, Vidya was eight years old when her family moved to America. She picked up the nack for Carnatic music from her grandmother and learned it from a tender age. Although, this was not something, she imagined to be her profession.

Iyer graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences from George Washington University. After college, she moved to India for two years to pursue music.

She started her channel in 2015 but she got recognised in 2017 with her album Kuthu Re. She earns around Rs 76 lakh per year, as per Zee news. Vidya Vox has an estimated net worth of about USD 1.3 million (Rs 10 crore). In 2018, she was also ranked 10th among the top 10 Indian YouTubers with the most popular videos with 4.9 million views along with other popular names such as Bhuvan Bam, Sanam, Ashish Chalchalani and others.