Meet US man who once made Rs 665000 crore Infosys founder Narayana Murthy sleep in storeroom

Narayana Murthy's biography, "An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy," written by Indian-American author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, uncovers intriguing anecdotes about the Infosys founder. One striking account details a challenging encounter with Donn Liles, the head of New York based company Data Basics Corporation, who, as a temperamental client, subjected Murthy to unconventional treatment.

Liles not only delayed payments but also presented Murthy with various challenges, including withholding timely authorisation for hotel bookings during visits.

“He would often delay payments when he could, and Murthy would then be the target of his ire because he would hold his ground, refusing to budge on timely payment for services. Or Donn would not provide timely authorization for Murthy and his Infosys colleagues to book hotels when they had to visit him in Manhattan,” the book reveals.

The biography narrates an incident when, during a client visit to the US, Murthy was made to sleep in a storeroom, atop a large box, surrounded by cartons, despite Liles' spacious four-bedroom home.

Murthy's breaking point came with the storeroom incident. Reflecting on his mother's belief that a guest is a god, he expressed his dismay to Sudha, emphasising the stark contrast between hospitality values.

Sudha, outraged, felt the injustice deeply as Murthy elaborated on the incident, highlighting the discrepancy between his treatment and Liles' comfortable night's sleep.

The biography dives through the early years of the Murthys, covering their courtship, Infosys' founding years, and the challenges they faced during parenthood.

It portrays Murthy's determination for the growth of his company, even when confronted with unconventional behaviour from some clients.

According to reports, as of January 12, 2024, Infosys' market capitalisation was Rs 6.65 lakh crore.