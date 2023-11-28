Headlines

Meet Thailand's princess Sirivannavari, owns luxury fashion brand, is one of the richest princesses, her net worth is...

Sirivannavari graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Chulalongkorn University and a master's in design from Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne in Paris.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

The princess of the Kingdom of Thailand Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya is not only known for her royal title but is also a fashion designer, and has competed in sports as an equestrian and badminton player. Today, we will tell you all about Thai princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya including her net worth, business, and interests. 

Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya is the only daughter of King Vajiralongkorn by his former consort Sujarinee Vivacharawongse (commonly known as Yuvadhida Polpraserth). Sirivannavari was born on January 8, 1987. She has four full siblings. Following Sirivannavari's parents' divorce, Sirivannavari's mother moved to the UK but later her father ordered Sirivannavari's abduction and return to Thailand. 

Sirivannavari graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Chulalongkorn University and a master's in design from Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne in Paris. 

She was advanced to Princess status by royal command of her grandfather, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, on June 15, 2005.

Sirivannavari is not only a princess but also excels in other fields of work. She represented Thailand in badminton at the 2005 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines, winning a team gold. 

Sirivannavari also has a keen eye for fashion and in 2007 invited Pierre Balmain, the French couturier, to present her fashion show in Paris. Her debut Paris collection was titled Presence of the Past, which drew on memories of her royal grandmother and gave a modern glimpse of the traditional Thai costume. She owns a fashion brand named Sirivannavari.

Sirivannavari is also an equestrian and began riding horses at age nine. She trained in France at the International Moniteur d'Equitation, Le Cadre Noir de Saumur. She competed as a member of the Thai equestrian sports team in the 2013 and 2017 SEA Games.

Sirivannavari is also a specialist in the Royal Thai Army with the rank of major general. Sirivannavari was the patron of the Royal Stable Unit of the 2nd Cavalry Division, King's Guard, Royal Thai Army.

As per reports, Sirivannavari is among the richest princesses in the world with a net worth of Rs 367 crore. Sirivannavari is also a collector and is the proud owner of several diamonds, emeralds, and other gems. 

Sirivannavari 's father, the King of Thailand, Vajiralongkorn is also the wealthiest monarch in the world, with a net worth estimated to be between $30 billion and $70 billion. 

