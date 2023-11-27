Meet son of ‘Pakistan’s Mukesh Ambani’, succeeds massive business empire, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Mian Umer Mansha’s father Mian Muhammad Mansha was once the richest man in the country and he was also the first Pakistani to enter the Forbes billionaires list.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and in the entire continent. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 16.20 trillion. He resides in Rs 15000 crore Antilia which is one of the most expensive homes in the world, with his wife Nita Ambani and kids Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani. His hard work, dedication, business skills and philanthropy for his country have earned him recognition throughout the globe and although India doesn’t have good relation with its neighbour Pakistan, even then the first billionaire of that country, Mian Muhammad Mansha, is known as ‘Pakistan’s Mukesh Ambani’ due to the work he has done for its people. Mian Muhammad Mansha is currently the second richest man in Pakistan. His son Mian Umer Mansha is now taking forward his legacy, let’s know more about him.

Mian Umer Mansha’s father Mian Muhammad Mansha was once the richest man in the country and he was also the first Pakistani to enter the Forbes billionaires list. Mansha’s family is originally from Kolkata of undivided India. He succeeds Nishant Group, which is primarily known for its cotton mill, from his father which he turned into a billion dollar enterprise.

Mian Umer Mansha has been chief executive of Nishat Mills since September 2007. He is also the Chairman of the BoD of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited. Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Babson College, Boston, he has been serving on the Board of Directors of various listed companies for more than 21 years. He also serves on the Board of MCB Bank, Nishat Dairy, Nishat Hotels and Properties, Nishat Developers, Nishat Agriculture Farming and several other firms. His net worth is unknown, but if reports are to be believed, Mansha family’s net worth is around $8 billion which is nowhere near to the net worth of Mukesh Ambani’s kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.