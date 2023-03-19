Search icon
Meet Smita Crishna-Godrej, India’s third-richest woman, her stake in Godrej empire and whopping net worth is…

Though Smita Crishna-Godrej is the third richest woman in India her net worth is less than 5% of the net worth of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

File photo

Smita Crishna-Godrej is India’s third-richest woman with a net worth of USD 2.8 billion, as per Forbes. Smita Crishna-Godrej belongs to Godrej clan and she owns 20% stake in the family assets. Though Smita Crishna-Godrej is the third richest woman in India her net worth is less than 5% of the net worth of Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man.

Smita Crishna-Godrej brother Jamshyd Godrej runs consumer goods firm Godrej & Boyce. Her husband Vijay Crishna is an actor and daughter Nyrika Holkar works in the group.

The Godrej Group is a 125-year-old consumer-goods giant and the Godrej family controls the USD 6 billion (revenue) Godrej Group.

Crishna grabbed the headlines few years ago when she purchased Mehrangir, a bungalow which was once the home to nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha. Smita Crishna-Godrej had purchased the bungalow located in South Mumbai for Rs 372 crore.

Smita Crishna-Godrej completed her schooling from J B Petit school in Mumbai. She graduated with a BA in History and Political Science from St. Xavier’s College Mumbai.

In September 2016, Smita Crishna-Godrej was awarded with the Extraordinary Leadership Award by Education World at their Education World Grand Jury Awards 2016. 

