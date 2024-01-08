Headlines

Meet sisters who built Rs 121 crore business after borrowing Rs 1 crore, their business is...

To launch Theobroma, the sisters borrowed one crore rupees from their father, and now that brand has generated Rs 121 crore in revenue in FY21

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

(Theobroma) Kainaz Messman, with her sister Tina founded Theobroma
In 2004, a small bakery at one end of Mumbai witnessed the beginning of the city's dessert culture. Kainaz Messman, who was then 24 years old, was bedridden following a freak accident that left her as the co-founder of Theobroma, a baked goods brand that has attained cult status. 

 

Before a turning point in life, Kainaz was employed as a pastry chef at Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. She completed her education at The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Mumbai, and Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development (OCLD), Delhi. 

 

Expressing her initial struggles, Kainaz shared, “I simply loved my job, and being unable to do what I wanted to wasn’t something I was prepared for. The doctor had said I couldn’t be a chef, as I had to be on my feet all day.” Relentlessly overcoming this obstacle, Kainaz and her sister Tina Messman Wykes set out on an incredible adventure that would culminate in the founding of Theobroma in 2004.

 

To launch Theobroma, the sisters borrowed one crore rupees from their father. After almost twenty years, Theobroma has become a culinary powerhouse with 78 locations throughout several Indian cities, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and the National Capital Region.

 

It may surprise you to learn that Theobroma generated Rs 121 crore in revenue in FY21 and plans to double that amount this year. Kainaz shared, “My father had one condition: we don’t return the money but put it for a cause that he believed in and supported. We set out on this journey agreeing to make only what we liked to eat. We promised to make it well and keep it simple. Our business has evolved, as have we; we didn’t have it mapped out.”

 

Thinking back on the difficulties of managing a food business, Kainaz recognized the complexities involved, such as giving up control while a team of professionals takes over. She highlighted the satisfaction of creating a brand that has achieved cult status in the baked goods industry, emphasizing that the journey has been worthwhile despite the obstacles.

