Meet school dropout, fruit vendor’s son who began working at 14, built Rs 400 crore company, owns one of India’s famous…

He couldn’t complete his studies and failed school. He then chose to leave his father’s business and shifted to Mumbai from Mangalore at 14. He began by working at his brother’s South Indian restaurant and used to earn meagre, which was barely enough for a 12×12 chawl in Mumbai.

Ice cream is a kind of food that offers coolness and relief to millions, but the person who founded one of India’s famous ice cream brands had to ‘burn’ amidst numerous trials and tribulations, however, he persisted and went on to provide respite to millions.

We are talking about an inspiring personality, Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, the founder of the popular Naturals Ice Cream. He established a multi-crore empire by battling all odds.

Kamath's father was a small fruit vendor in Karnataka. He grew up battling poverty helping his father in a small village in Mangalore. He then acquired the method of picking ripe fruit, plucking it, sorting it, and preserving it.

However, he was passionate about ice cream and to do something of his own. So he established Natural Ice Cream on February 14, 1984, with only four staff members and 10 ice cream flavours.

He had a simple recipe and only used fruit, milk, and sugar to make ice cream. So, to attract new customers, Kamath began providing Pav Bhaji as the main dish and ice cream as an additional item. The store started with 12 flavours and due to its incredible taste, it became a proper ice cream parlour.

From his humble and small 200-square-foot shop in Koliwada. Juhu, Kamath earned Rs 5,00,000 in revenue in its first year of establishment. Later, he stopped selling pav bhaji in order to build a specialized ice cream brand.

Gradually it flourished and currently, he has shops in almost 135 locations across the nation. These stores sell ice cream in 20 varieties of flavours.

As per media reports, the Naturals Ice Cream's retail turnover is around Rs 400 crore, in FY 2020. Since over 40 years ago, Kamath has maintained his ice cream's unique and natural flavours. It was also featured in India's top 10 companies for best customer experience in the KPMG survey. He is also referred to as the 'Ice cream man of India'.