Meet Sanjeev Kapoor, Delhi-educated chef who built Rs 750 crore firm without IIT, IIM degrees

Sanjeev Kapoor news: In 1992, he was the youngest executive chef of Centaur Hotel in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Sanjeev Kapoor news: He was born in Ambala (File)

Sanjeev Kapoor is the most famous cook in India. He started hosting a TV show in 1992 which ran for 18 years. He became a household name with the show that was broadcast in 120 countries and had over 500 million views. He also runs a lifestyle channel called Food Food.

He was born in Ambala. He completed his diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi. He is married to Alyona Kapoor. He began his career in 1984.

In 1992, he was the youngest executive chef of Centaur Hotel in Mumbai.

He is also one of the richest chefs in the world. He founded a company called Wonderchef whose estimated revenue last year was Rs 700 crore. The company made Rs 560 crore revenue the previous year.

The company is planning to invest Rs 100 crore in expanding the team and ramping up marketing. 

External investors hold 40 percent of Sanjeev Kapoor's business.

The company sells products in 14 countries. It sells kitchen appliances as well as utensils and other kitchen ware.

Sanjeev Kapoor also owns a chain of restaurants in India and abroad.

His co-founder is the ex-CEO of Sodexo. Kapoor became an entrepreneur in 1998 when he opened his first eatery in Dubai.

The company is valued at Rs 750 crore.

