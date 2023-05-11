Meet Sagar Gupta, DU alumnus who made Rs 600 crore TV business in 4 years; will invest Rs 1,000 crore in Noida

Sagar Gupta wants his costs to be down further. His aim is to deliver televisions to the world (File)

Not many achieve what Sagar Gupta did in such a small amount of time. A year after completing his B.Com from the Delhi University, he started a business with his father. He wanted to become a CA. In 2017, his father, CP Gupta, changed his business completely. He was into semiconductor trading for three decades; he launched a manufacturing unit of LED televisions.

Sagar wanted to get into the manufacturing business. When his father started the company, it was a golden opportunity. In 2019, they launched their company in Noida.

It was not an easy thing to do. That his father had prior contacts in the industry heloped. They started manufacturing to brands like Samsung, Toshiba and Sony. The LED manufacturing industry was then dominated by China. Now, they are strengthening the sector in India.

The company now manufactures LCD TV, LED TV and high-end TVs for over 100 companies. The size of the company ranges from 24-60 inches. The company makes over 1 lakh televisions per month. The company has sold millions of televisions in a few years.

Sagar wants his costs to be down further. His aim is to deliver televisions to the world, he told Your Story in an old interview.

In 2022-23, his company's revenue was a whopping Rs 600 crore.

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are his biggest market.

The company wants to manufacture electronic equipment like washing machines, speakers and smart watches.They also want to make smart watches, wireless stereo etc.

According to reports, he wants to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Noida for this purpose. The company will first invest Rs 400 crore for purchasing land, equipment and facilities. As of now, they have a factory in Sonepat and have over 1000 employees.

In the new plant, televisions of sizes between 43 inches and 90 inches will be manufactured. The new plant will ensure jobs for 1500 people. The company can also bring an IPO three years later.