Meet Saahil Ali, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his whopping salary is…

Saahil Ali, a MTech student of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalay University (DAVV) in Indore, has created history by landing a job offer worth Rs 1.13 crore from IT firm Adyen. Saahil Ali has completed his MTech degree from International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) College and joined Netherlands-based Adyen as a Software Engineer in February 2023. Saahil Ali is the first student from DAVV to bag such a record-breaking offer.

Saahil Ali’s success has shown that students with skills and dedication go far in life and it is not necessary that they should be from IIT, IIM, IIIT etc. Saahil Ali has worked as an intern with several companies, including Eatburp Developers, Codenscious, Cliff.ai, Greendeck, Python Software Foundation, GitHub, and Cred.

According to Saahil Ali's LinkedIn profile, he is passionate about solving business problems by making use of data. "I am an undergraduate student who enjoys connecting the dots: be it ideas from different disciplines, people from different teams, or applications from different industries," Saahil states.

“My passion lies in solving business problems with tailored data and algorithms and communicating complex ideas to non-technical stakeholders. I can jump across verticals to deliver high-performing solutions.Sahil says he has worked hard in planning and dreaming of a good future. He believes in uninterrupted hard work and focuses,” he added.

According to Saahil Ali, his parents and teachers have played an important role in his success. Saahil Ali says that he has worked very hard and was focused on achieving his goals.