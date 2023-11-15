Meet Saahil Ali, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his whopping salary is…

Headlines

US, UK imposes 3rd round of sanctions on individuals, entities supporting Hamas

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

What is an Airline ticket scam and how does it work? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

7 haunted railway stations in India

6 health benefits of palm juice

Salman Khan's highest opening day collections

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Who is Hania Aamir? Know why fans are calling her Pakistan's Anushka Sharma at World Cup, what's her link to Babar Azam

Meet Bollywood actress who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, had affair with Leander Paes, face got damaged in...

Zoya Akhtar slammed for saying media is responsible for nepotism, netizens say 'she is gaslighting the audience'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Saahil Ali, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his whopping salary is…

Saahil Ali’s success has shown that students with skills and dedication go far in life and it is not necessary that they should be from IIT, IIM, IIIT etc.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Saahil Ali, a MTech student of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalay University (DAVV) in Indore, has created history by landing a job offer worth Rs 1.13 crore from IT firm Adyen. Saahil Ali has completed his MTech degree from International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS) College and joined Netherlands-based Adyen as a Software Engineer in February 2023. Saahil Ali is the first student from DAVV to bag such a record-breaking offer.

Saahil Ali’s success has shown that students with skills and dedication go far in life and it is not necessary that they should be from IIT, IIM, IIIT etc. Saahil Ali has worked as an intern with several companies, including Eatburp Developers, Codenscious, Cliff.ai, Greendeck, Python Software Foundation, GitHub, and Cred.

According to Saahil Ali's LinkedIn profile, he is passionate about solving business problems by making use of data. "I am an undergraduate student who enjoys connecting the dots: be it ideas from different disciplines, people from different teams, or applications from different industries," Saahil states.

“My passion lies in solving business problems with tailored data and algorithms and communicating complex ideas to non-technical stakeholders. I can jump across verticals to deliver high-performing solutions.Sahil says he has worked hard in planning and dreaming of a good future. He believes in uninterrupted hard work and focuses,” he added.

According to Saahil Ali, his parents and teachers have played an important role in his success. Saahil Ali says that he has worked very hard and was focused on achieving his goals.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: What will Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue team plan to do next as initial strategy fails?

India is fastest growing large economy today: Jaishankar as he arrives in London on 4-day UK trip

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate who has assets worth Rs 600 crore

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE