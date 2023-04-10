Meet S D Shibulal, tech genius with net worth Rs 15,000 crore, co-founded Rs 5.9 lakh crore company

Tech wizard S D Shibulal was one of the co-founder of IT behemoth Infosys along with Narayan Murthy, Nandan Nilenkani and four others. Born on March 1, 1955, Shibulal has served as the chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys. Shibulal stepped down as Infosys CEO and MD on 31 July 2014. He was succeeded by Dr. Vishal Sikka.

Shibulal’s father Damodaran was an ayurvedic doctor and mother Sarojini was a government employee. Shibulal completed his schooling in T. D. High School, Alappuzha and later earned his M.Sc. in Physics from University of Kerala. Shibulal then went to the US to complete M.S. degree in Computer Science from Boston University.

Shibulal’s Infosys journey started in 1981, when "Infosys Consultants Pvt Ltd." was co-founded by N. R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, N. S. Raghavan, S. Gopalakrishnan, K. Dinesh, Ashok Arora, and himself.

In 1991, Shibulal left Infosys and joined Sun Microsystems in the US for five years. In 1997, Shibulal returned to Infosys and headed the Internet Consultancy practice of Infosys.

On June 22, 2007, Shibulal was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Infosys and on April 30, 2011, Shibulal was appointed as the new CEO and Managing director of the company. In April 2014, Shibulal said that he wish to retire as its CEO and MD. On June 12, it was announced that Shibulal would quit as CEO and MD of Infosys from 1 August 2014.

In 2014 Shibulal co-founded Axilor Ventures, a venture capital service for young entrepreneurs, with Senapathy Gopalakrishnan. According to Forbes, Shibulal’s net worth is USD 1.8 billion.