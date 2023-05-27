Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Rupa Gurunath, daughter of Dhoni’s CSK owner N Srinivasan, check whopping net worth and business empire

One of the most famous IPL franchises is Chennai Super Kings, which has won the trophy four times under Dhoni’s leadership.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Meet Rupa Gurunath, daughter of Dhoni’s CSK owner N Srinivasan, check whopping net worth and business empire
Meet Rupa Gurunath, daughter of Dhoni’s CSK owner N Srinivasan

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are set to clash against Gujarat Titans in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday (May 28).

It is to be noted that IPL has now become the most profitable cricket tournament in the world. The IPL media rights for 2023-27 were sold for as much as Rs 48,390 crore, and the digital rights went for a whopping Rs 23,575 crore.

One of the most famous IPL franchises is Chennai Super Kings, which has won the trophy four times under Dhoni’s leadership. In this article, we will know about the owner of Chennai Super Kings.

CSK is owned by India Cements Limited, whose managing director is N. Srinivasan. Srinivasan, the current owner of CSK, is the former chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Born on January 3, 1945, Srinivasan is the son of T.S Narayanaswami, the co-founder of India Cements. Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa Gurunath serves as the Whole-time Director of India Cements. Rupa Gurunath is on the board of eight different companies including India Cements Limited the owners of the CSK franchise through Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) holding company. She was once the president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

In 2008, CSK was bought by India Cements for USD 91 million. The estimated net worth of N. Srinivasan, as of 2022, is Rs 7.2 billion.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
In pics: When Anusha Dandekar met her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid at Ambani's NMACC event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam HS result 2023 TODAY: Alternative websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.