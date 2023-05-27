Meet Rupa Gurunath, daughter of Dhoni’s CSK owner N Srinivasan, check whopping net worth and business empire

Meet Rupa Gurunath, daughter of Dhoni’s CSK owner N Srinivasan

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are set to clash against Gujarat Titans in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday (May 28).

It is to be noted that IPL has now become the most profitable cricket tournament in the world. The IPL media rights for 2023-27 were sold for as much as Rs 48,390 crore, and the digital rights went for a whopping Rs 23,575 crore.

One of the most famous IPL franchises is Chennai Super Kings, which has won the trophy four times under Dhoni’s leadership. In this article, we will know about the owner of Chennai Super Kings.

CSK is owned by India Cements Limited, whose managing director is N. Srinivasan. Srinivasan, the current owner of CSK, is the former chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Born on January 3, 1945, Srinivasan is the son of T.S Narayanaswami, the co-founder of India Cements. Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa Gurunath serves as the Whole-time Director of India Cements. Rupa Gurunath is on the board of eight different companies including India Cements Limited the owners of the CSK franchise through Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) holding company. She was once the president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

In 2008, CSK was bought by India Cements for USD 91 million. The estimated net worth of N. Srinivasan, as of 2022, is Rs 7.2 billion.