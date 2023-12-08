Meet Indian, who is one of world's most powerful women, runs Rs 318000 crore company

This 20th list puts forth top female names across the globe who have had a life-changing impact on the world this year.

Four Indian women made the Forbes list of the 100 most powerful women in the world, which was released on December 5. The list is a sequel of the yearly ranking series that awards definitive ranking to the most inspirational women.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, an Indian billionaire and philanthropist, is the first woman to lead a listed IT company in India, ranking 60th. According to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List (2019), the daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar is acknowledged as the richest woman in India.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the chairperson for HCLTech, a multinational IT services and consulting firm based in India. She joined HCL in 2009.

In July 2020, Roshi took HCL's chairperson role from her father. She is in charge of all strategic choices for the technology company with a market capitalization of Rs 3,18,000 crore. She leads the organization's CSR Board Committee as well.

Roshni is the only child of the HCL founder. Her father Shiv Nadar is India's richest man in the technology industry. He has a real-time net worth of USD 27.3 billion as of August 20 which is around Rs 2,27,010 crore.

Roshni graduated from Northwestern University and holds a communications undergraduate degree. Additionally, Roshni completed her MBA from Kellogg School of Management. She is a trustee of the education-focused Shiv Nadar Foundation, which established several of India's top colleges and schools.

Roshi has a strong interest in conservation and wildlife. In 2018, she established The Habitats Trust. The foundation wants to safeguard the native species and natural habitats of India. She has been producing the TV show On The Brink for Animal Planet/Discovery since 2019. The show is based on the most endangered wildlife species in India.