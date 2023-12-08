Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 22,749 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

Team India selectors travel to South Africa, to monitor players for T20 World Cup

Get the best deals on top quality ice cubes tray from Amazon

Meet Indian, who is one of world's most powerful women, runs Rs 318000 crore company

Meet singer-actor who was once a cricketer, played with Dhoni, Rohit, Jadeja, not Ayushmann, quit cricket due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 22,749 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

Team India selectors travel to South Africa, to monitor players for T20 World Cup

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Worst buys by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL history

Snacks for Pre-Christmas party

10 Most expensive buildings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Before Triptii Dimri this star kid was considered by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to play Zoya in Animal, but failed the audition

Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika take to the skies in aerial actioner; fans criticise VFX, call it Top Gun's copy

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian, who is one of world's most powerful women, runs Rs 318000 crore company

This 20th list puts forth top female names across the globe who have had a life-changing impact on the world this year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Four Indian women made the Forbes list of the 100 most powerful women in the world, which was released on December 5. The list is a sequel of the yearly ranking series that awards definitive ranking to the most inspirational women.

The top female names from around the world who have had a life-changing impact this year are featured on this 20th list. The highest ranks are given to the most influential role models, including politicians, CEOs, entertainers, philanthropists, and policymakers.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, an Indian billionaire and philanthropist, is the first woman to lead a listed IT company in India, ranking 60th. According to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List (2019), the daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar is acknowledged as the richest woman in India.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the chairperson for HCLTech, a multinational IT services and consulting firm based in India. She joined HCL in 2009.  

In July 2020, Roshi took HCL's chairperson role from her father. She is in charge of all strategic choices for the technology company with a market capitalization of Rs 3,18,000 crore. She leads the organization's CSR Board Committee as well.

Roshni is the only child of the HCL founder. Her father Shiv Nadar is India's richest man in the technology industry. He has a real-time net worth of USD 27.3 billion as of August 20 which is around Rs 2,27,010 crore.

Roshni graduated from Northwestern University and holds a communications undergraduate degree. Additionally, Roshni completed her MBA from Kellogg School of Management. She is a trustee of the education-focused Shiv Nadar Foundation, which established several of India's top colleges and schools.

Roshi has a strong interest in conservation and wildlife. In 2018, she established The Habitats Trust. The foundation wants to safeguard the native species and natural habitats of India. She has been producing the TV show On The Brink for Animal Planet/Discovery since 2019. The show is based on the most endangered wildlife species in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Captain sahab' Shubman Gill meets Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans react

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

Turning towards India for IVF Treatment with the Best Medical Tourism Company, Ortil Healthcare

Get organized with Pen Holders: Check out best deals on Amazon

India's most successful film family has 4 superstars, 5 studios, net worth Rs 6000 crore; not Kapoors, Akkinenis, Khans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE