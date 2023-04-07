Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Rohiqa Mistry, second richest woman with Rs 56,000 crore wealth, Ratan Tata's business partner

Who is Rohiqa Mistry? The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is the single largest shareholder of Tata Sons. They are mostly into real estate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Meet Rohiqa Mistry, second richest woman with Rs 56,000 crore wealth, Ratan Tata's business partner
Rohiqa Mistry's late husband Cyrus Mistry was partners with the Ratan Tata-led group. (File)

Rohiqa Mistry is one of the three women who became a billionaire in India in 2023, according to Forbes. Her net worth is 7 billion dollars which translates into Rs 56000 crore. She is also the second richest woman in India. Savitri Jindal, with a wealth of 17 billion dollars, is the richest woman in india. Rekha Jhunjhunwala is third on the list. Jhunjhunwala and Saroj Rani Gupta are the other two women who made it to the billionaire list for the first time ever.

Who is Rohiqa Mistry?

Rohika Mistry is the wife of Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car crash. Her father-in-law Pallonji Mistry had died just a few weeks ago. The 55-year-old woman is the daughter of veteran lawyer Iqbal Chagla.

Pallonji Mistry, who died in June last year, has two sons -- Shapoor Mistry and Cyrus Mistry. Cyrus died weeks later in a car crash in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The couple were married for over thirty years. They married in 1992. They have two sons -- Zahan Mistry and Firoz Mistry.

She comes from a family of legal luminaries. Her brother is Riyaz Chagla. He became a judge in the Bombay High Court in 2017.

Her grandfather MC Chagla was the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. He was also a cabinet minister in the Congress government.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is the single largest shareholder of Tata Sons. They are mostly into real estate. Ratan Tata is the Tata Sons chairman emeritus.

Recently, it was reported that the company is thinking of raising  $1.75 billion by pledging the remaining half of its stake in the unlisted holding company of the Tata Group. It has already pledged 9 percent of their 18.37 percent stakes in Tata Sons. It will use the money in reducing its debt.

With this, the total loan against Tata Sons shares they have taken will exceed 3 billion dollars. The SP group is mostly owned by the family members.

The group was formed by Pallonji Mistry in 1865. It has interests in real estate, construction, infrastructure and construction.

The group has had close ties with the Tatas. However, since Cyrus Mistry was removed as the chairman of Tata Sons in 2016 and the two groups clashed in a courtroom, their relations have soured.

However, they remained business partners till Mistry's death in 2022. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM doesn't understand the importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in open letter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.