Meet richest Indian in Canada, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

This man is known as the 'Canadian Warren Buffet'. He is an IIT graduate who established a business empire in Canada. Know his story here.

Born in Hyderabad, India, Prem Watsa is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. Prem Watsa did his graduation in Chemical engineering. Post graduation, Prem Watsa moved to Ontario, Canada.

Prem Watsa went to Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario to pursue his MBA.

In 1984, Prem Watsa co-founded an investment firm with his former book Tony Hamblin, called Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel. The next year, Watsa took over Markel Financial, a small Canadian trucking insurance company.

When Watsa took over the company, it was on the verge of bankruptcy. Markel Financial was renamed to Fairfax Financial Holdings. Today, the company has a revenue of Rs 2,34,931 crore. Prem Watsa's current net worth is Rs 11,622 crore.

Prem Watsa is often regarded as the 'Canadian Warren Buffet'. He was awarded the fourth highest civilian award in India, Padma Shri in January 2020.

