Twitter
Headlines

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 has wowed fans, starred in India's biggest TV show, now he...

Meet richest Indian in Canada, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Meet sister of star tennis player, daughter-in-law of top cricketer, who is also...

Meet actress who became star at 13, was in live-in relationship with superstar, broke his heart, he died while...

'Stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's...': Ex-Australia captain on India's squad for the rest of England series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 stuns fans, he enjoys massive fan following for playing...

Meet richest Indian in Canada, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

Meet sister of star tennis player, daughter-in-law of top cricketer, who is also...

Teams to win most U19 World Cup titles

Teams to defend title across different T20 leagues

8 Korean drinks for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet actor whose transformation as PM Modi in Article 370 stuns fans, he enjoys massive fan following for playing...

Meet actress who became star at 13, was in live-in relationship with superstar, broke his heart, he died while...

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet richest Indian in Canada, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

This man is known as the 'Canadian Warren Buffet'. He is an IIT graduate who established a business empire in Canada. Know his story here.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 11:37 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Born in Hyderabad, India, Prem Watsa is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. Prem Watsa did his graduation in Chemical engineering. Post graduation, Prem Watsa moved to Ontario, Canada. 

Prem Watsa went to Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario to pursue his MBA. 

In 1984, Prem Watsa co-founded an investment firm with his former book Tony Hamblin, called Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel. The next year, Watsa took over Markel Financial, a small Canadian trucking insurance company. 

When Watsa took over the company, it was on the verge of bankruptcy. Markel Financial was renamed to Fairfax Financial Holdings. Today, the company has a revenue of Rs 2,34,931 crore. Prem Watsa's current net worth is Rs 11,622 crore. 

Prem Watsa is often regarded as the 'Canadian Warren Buffet'. He was awarded the fourth highest civilian award in India, Padma Shri in January 2020.

Read: Meet man who runs Rs 246000 crore company, received Rs 544 crore bonus, he is now…

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who has earned Rs 155 crore in just seven days by doing...

Ravindra Jadeja responds to father's allegations against wife Rivaba, calls it an attempt to....

Not Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, but these actors were Shankar's original choices for Enthiran

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Cristiano Ronaldo loses temper following 'Messi Messi' chants by Al Hilal fans, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE