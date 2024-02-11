Meet man who runs Rs 246000 crore company, received Rs 544 crore bonus, he is now…

Neal Mohan, the man who is the CEO of the world’s largest video-sharing platform, YouTube.

An impressive list of the largest and most valuable companies in the world is led by engineers of Indian origin. One such executive, Neal Mohan, is the CEO of YouTube, the largest video-sharing platform in the world, where artists and creators from all over the world share their videos with the goal of creating something fresh for the digital world. After completing a brief internship at Microsoft early in his career, he joined Google, the company that owns YouTube, in 2007 as part of the DoubleClick acquisition. He eventually rose to the position of senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. It is purported that Neal Mohan was given a bonus of Rs 544 crore in 2013 to dissuade him from taking a job offer at Twitter.

Neal Mohan attended Lucknow's St. Francis College for five years, finishing at the top of his class. His classmates characterise him as a bright but quiet student. In 1996, Neal Mohan earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in the US. In 2005, he completed his MBA studies at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

Neil began his career with a paltry job at Glorified Technical Support, paying an average of Rs 2.15 lakh per month—a pitiful sum by American standards. Neil had previously held a senior analyst position at Accenture.

Apart from YouTube, he is a board director of Stitch Fix, a clothing and fashion company. He is a member of the 23andMe biotechnology research company's board of directors. According to Statista, YouTube's brand value was $29.71 billion in 2023, or approximately Rs 246000 crore.