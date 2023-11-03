Meet businessman whose net worth almost doubled one year, started company from a chawl that is now valued at...

Headlines

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, gets more salary than India’s richest man, Rohit Sharma is his…

'This is what Arvind Kejriwal has given to Delhi,' says BJP's Manoj Tiwari as city's AQI worsens

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Relax in style! Get flat 71% off on bean bags

Diwali 2023: 5 must-visit Indian cities to experience the festival of lights

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, gets more salary than India’s richest man, Rohit Sharma is his…

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Relax in style! Get flat 71% off on bean bags

Oldest countries in the world

7 drinks to help improve blood circulation naturally

10 Rapidly expanding sectors other than IT  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

SHOCKING! bike-borne men molest and strip student inside BHU campus, big protest erupts!

Bigg Boss 17: Love blooms inside the house as Abhishek asked For a kiss from Khanzadi

MiG-21 Jets phased out, why India is discontinuing its longest-serving fighter jet?

Khushalii Kumar learnt deep sea diving, braved freezing temperatures to prep for her challenging role in Starfish

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet businessman whose net worth almost doubled one year, started company from a chawl that is now valued at...

In October 2021, Jaisinghani entered the Forbes India rich list for the first time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to a Forbes India list of the 100 richest Indians for 2023, Inder Jaisingh has been ranked at 32. He is the chairman and MD of Polycab India, a leading electrical wires and cable company that has a roughly two-fold increase in net worth in 2023. Jaisinghani's net worth in 2023 is 6.4 (Rs 53000 crore approx) a staggering 91% rise from $3.35 billion in 2022. His rank jumped as well; he is ranked 32 against 60 last year, moving 28 places.

At the age of 15, Jaisinghani had to give up on education to help Girdhari, his elder brother, in taking over the family business after their father's demise. The brothers were later joined by the two younger siblings, Ramesh and Ajay.

They founded the company Polycab in 1983. They put up a 1,000-square-foot workspace that resembled a garage and started playing about with wires. As his brothers concentrated on manufacturing, Inder went out and handled the company's marketing and sales. They first struggled before establishing a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. They expanded their business and led the corporation from strength to strength year after year.

An important turning point came in 2008 when the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank's private equity division, acquired stock in Polycab. 

In 2014, the company added electric fans, switches, and LED lighting to its lineup of products. The Jaisinghanis' company value skyrocketed once they took the business public in 2019. The electricity sector's favourable growth in 2022 gave Polycab shares a huge boost. In 2021, Inder Jaisinghani became one of the growing number of Indian billionaires.  

The market value of Polycab India as of October 14, 2023, is Rs 79,700 crore, or Rs. 797.9 billion. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Analysis of the four fronts of Israel-Hamas war

Rainbow Rishta trailer: Six queer people share their fears, try to find love in endearing docuseries, release date out

Meet IRS, IAS Nandini KR, secured AIR 1 on fourth attempt, battled dengue; know her UPSC success story

Delhi NCR chokes as Anand Vihar records 999 AQI; ‘hazardous’ haze engulfs Noida, Haryana, Punjab

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get best deals on security cameras

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE