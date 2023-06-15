Meet Reeta Ishwar, Pakistan’s 2nd richest Hindu woman with strong political career; her net worth is…

Pakistan's 2nd richest woman Reeta Ishwar (Photo - Twitter)

While Pakistan is currently going through an economic crisis and extreme inflation, some of the wealthiest population in the country consists of Hindus. Among the richest Hindus of Pakistan is Reeta Ishwar, a noted politician in the country.

Reeta Ishwar is a female politician and the 2nd richest Hindu woman in Pakistan, which dominantly consists of an Islamic population. Ishwar is a strong political figure in Pakistan, and is one of the richest politicians in the country, despite being from a minority community in the country.

Reeta Ishwar, who is the second richest Hindu woman in Pakistan, was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan (lower house of Parliament) from 2013 to 2018. She is currently a member of the political party Pakistan Muslim League (F) and continues to serve the community.

Apart from being the richest Hindu woman in Pakistan, she is also considered one of the wealthiest Pakistani politicians, with a whopping net worth. Ishwar is from the Sindh province in Pakistan and is currently 42 years old.

While the exact net worth of Reeta Ishwar is not known, many media reports have said that her yearly income is around Rs 30 crore, making her one of the richest Hindus in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s richest Hindus

Reeta Ishwar is the second richest Hindu woman in Pakistan, while the number 1 spot has been reserved by an actress named Sangeeta. Sangeeta is a known veteran actress in Pakistan, and has a yearly income of Rs 39 crore, as per news reports.

Pakistan has a wide array of successful and wealthy Hindus. The richest Hindu in Pakistan is a fashion designer named Deepak Perwani, who is a multi-millionaire and leads a luxurious lifestyle. He has an annual income of around Rs 71 crore.

The second spot on the list has been secured by Deepak Perwani’s cousin brother Naveen Perwani, who is a professional snooker player and has an annual income of Rs 60 crore.

