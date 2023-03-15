Meet Deepak Perwani, Pakistan’s richest Hindu, a multi-millionaire, know his net worth, profession

Deepak Perwani is the richest Hindu in Pakistan

Pakistan is facing a major financial crisis these days and the shortage of essential food items like flour, rice, eggs, etc has increased so much in the country that ordinary citizens are fighting among themselves to lay their hands on these food items. Pakistan is infamous across the globe for treating Hindus of the country as second-rate citizen in Pakistan but despite all the hardships, there are some Hindus who have managed to carve a name of themselves and are now counted among the richest people in Pakistan. In this article we will talk about Deepak Perwani, who is a multi-millionaire and richest Hindus in Pakistan.

Who is Deepak Perwani?

Born in 1973 in Mirpur Khas, Pakistan, Deepak Perwani is a famous fashion designer and actor. Deepak Perwani belongs to the Hindu Sindhi community of Pakistan. He has won many awards in Pakistan fashion industry. According to a report published in 2022, his annual net worth is around Rs 71 crore.

Deepak Perwani – As an actor

Depak Perwani is an actor too. He has acted in popular Pakistani TV serials like Mere Paas Paas (Hum TV) and Kadoorat (2013 on Hum TV). He has also acted in romantic comedy Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017).

Deepak Perwani’s cousin Naveen Perwani

Naveen Perwani was born on 30 October 1971. Naveen has been a snooker player of Pakistan. In the year 2006, when the Asian Games were held in Doha, Qatar, Naveen represented Pakistan in it.