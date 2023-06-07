Meet Rahul Yadav, 'bad boy of startups', who gave shares worth Rs 200 crore to employees, his net worth is...

Rahul Yadav

When it comes to the Indian startup ecosystem, Rahul Yadav is a well-renowned name. Apart from being the co-founder of Housing.com, he is a part of several other startups. Today, we will tell you about the life of Rahul Yadav, who is often in the headlines and whose life story is no less than a Bollywood film.

From being the bad boy of Indian startups to giving 200 crore shares to employees, Rahul has been in the news for most of his career. For example, in the year 2023, Rahul was in the news when Info Age announced that it would conduct a forensic audit against 4B Networks, a company owned by Yadav.

Who is Rahul Yadav?

Prominent entrepreneur Rahul Yadav was born in Khairtal, Rajasthan in the year 1989 in a middle-class family. In the year 2007, he took admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Rahul, who was active in the Student Association, worked from the position of member to secretary.

After this, Rahul's journey as an entrepreneur started. He started Exambaba.com, which used to have a bank of old exam papers. This website became very popular among the students. Although IIT Bombay was unhappy with this. IIT asked Rahul several times to shut down this website.

Rahul later decided to drop out in the final year. While making Exambaba.com, he got a knack for entrepreneurship and also got information about programming skills, from which he designed many Google applications.

How Housing.com came into being

In the year 2012, Rahul had to face difficulties in getting 11 of his classmates a house in Mumbai. These people were not getting a house according to their choice and budget in Mumbai. It was only after this that Rahul and his friends got the idea to start Housing.com. Within no time, this website became one of the biggest websites in the real estate sector.

SoftBank also invested in it. Apart from this, he also partnered with Tata Housing and Tata Value Homes. According to Forbes India, the company surprised everyone by selling fixed assets worth around $8 million in its first week.

In the year 2015, Rahul Yadav was fired from Housing.com. This announcement was made at a time when Rahul was being called the next Steve Jobs. In the year 2015, there was a report that he had misbehaved with other co-founders, media, and investors. It was also revealed that he was warned several times about his behavior but still, there was no change.

When Rahul was the CEO of Housing.com, he hit the headlines with his controversial resignation. After this, he surprised everyone by issuing an apology. But after this, the board fired him from Housing.com. But once again surprising everyone, before leaving, he had given his shares worth Rs 150-200 crore to 2251 housing employees.

As for his personal life, Rahul is married to Karishma Khokhar since March 12, 2016. The couple got married in Delhi. Karishma is an investment banker and belongs to an engineering background. She has done her MBA in Finance from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.

Rahul Yadav's net worth is said to be between Rs 20 to Rs 40 crore.