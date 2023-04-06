Meet Radhakishan Damani, whose DMart made Rs 1.6 crore per day profit, had started from 1 BHK flat

DMart owner Radhakishan Damani (File photo)

The Forbes Richest Indians 2023 list saw DMart owner and noted investor Radhakishan Damani in the eight position of the list, with his whopping net worth being proof of his intelligent investments and strong ownership of the retail store chain.

Radhakishan Damani, who is the founder and owner of DMart, an Indian retail store corporation which has made a yearly profit of Rs 589 crore in the previous financial year, reporting a profit of Rs 1.6 crore per day in the year 2022.

The whopping profits made by DMart landed Radhakishan Damani on the Forbes list of richest Indians in 2023 in the 8th position, with a whopping net worth of USD 15.3 billion, which converts to around Rs 1.25 lakh crore in Indian currency.

Damani was all over the news for the whopping profits and revenue reported by DMart in the previous financial year. Further, the DMart owner also ended up purchasing a luxury house on the Narayan Dabholkar Road on Malabar Hill, Mumbai, which costs Rs 1000 crore.

Who is DMart owner Radhakishan Damani?

Radhakishan Damani started his journey from humble beginnings when he used to live with his entire family in a single-room apartment in Mumbai. He later dropped out of college to pursue a career as a stock market broker and investor.

He slowly expanded his investment portfolio and became the largest shareholder of HDFC Bank, which is the largest private sector bank in India. He started his own business in 2000, and launched the first DMart store in 2002, which eventually became a multi-billion dollar entity.

As of the last financial year, DMart reported a net revenue of over Rs 10,300 crore, and reported a net profit Rs 589 crore, which comes out to about Rs 1.6 crore per day.

