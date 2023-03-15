Meet Pramila Srinivasan, wife of Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu, who leveled shocking allegations against billionaire

Meet Pramila Srinivasan | Photo: LinkedIn

Recently, Zoho CEO, Sridhar Vembu fell into a whirlpool of controversies after a Frobes report came out on Monday, where his wife alleged that he abandoned her and her son in California and transferred his shares without telling her. Vembu and wife Pramila Srinivasan are fighting a divorce case in California. After the Forbes article came out, Vembu took to Twitter and cleared the air on the controversy.

Pramila Srinivasan: Early life

Pramila was born on June 9, 1968, in New York City. She did her school from Cluny Convent High School. Then she got into Rutgers University for graduation and did her master's there in Electrical and Computed Engineering. After that, she completed her PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering in 1997 from Purdue University.

Pramila Srinivasan: Career

Sridhar Vembu's wife Pramila Srinivasan is the CEO of ChARM Health. She is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Electronic Health Records and Practice Management firm, MedicalMine Inc, and the Founder of The Brain Foundation.

Read: Meet Neelam Singh, Gurgaon woman who created burger company with Rs 40 crore turnover with personal savings

Pramila Srinivasan: Net worth

Pramila Srinivasan has a net worth of approximately Rs 50 lakhs.

Pramila Srinivasan: Family

Pramila and Sridhar reportedly married in 1993. The couple has a son named Siddharth Srinivasan.