Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Neelam Singh, Gurgaon woman who created burger company with Rs 40 crore turnover with personal savings

Neelam Singh started her first outlet of The Burger Company in Gurgaon, in 2018. She was 29 years of age.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Meet Neelam Singh, Gurgaon woman who created burger company with Rs 40 crore turnover with personal savings
The Burger Company: Neelam Singh's first outlet was the Global Foyer Mall, Gurgaon.

Neelam Singh did her MBA and was placed at Genpact at a comfortable salary of Rs 5 lakh per annum. However, creating value for the country by way of entrepreneurship was her ultimate goal. She wanted to establish a Quick Service Restaurant even when she was doing her MBA. To realise her dream, she interned in the QSR company and then worked for 3 years in the corporate sector. Eventually, she set up The Burger Company in Gurugram. Within a few years, she became one of the most successful young business women in the country.

Singh started her first outlet of The Burger Company in Gurgaon, in 2018. She was 29 years of age. Within five years, the company's turnover has grown into Rs 40 crore. The company has 100 outlets in seven states, including the national capital Delhi.

Singh's father was a school principal. She is originally from UP's Agra. She did her MBA in marketing from ICFAI, Hyderabad. The main idea behind creating the brand was to offer good food and ambience at an affordable price. 

She tried entrepreneurship during her student days. She set up a small eatery during a three-day campus festival when she was a student. In just3 days, she earned a profit of Rs 1 lakh.

To realise her dreams, she did a three-month internship in Gurgaon.

The good profit propelled her into launching a business.

She married Nitesh Dhankhar whom she met via a matrimonial website. Nitesh is an MLA from Amity University and a successful corporate executive.

She saved up Rs 5 lakh in just eight months. She told the website that she lived an austere life. 

She didn't accept money from their parents. She quit the job in 2016. 

Her first outlet was the Global Foyer Mall, Gurgaon, reported Weekend Leader. At the time, Nitesh was working for Dabur. He was very supportive. She single-handedly managed everything -- from flooring, lights to the interiors of the outlet.

She managed the restaurant with a small staff. She never hesitated from doing chores for the restaurant. After the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic ebbed, Neelam brought her franchise model in October 2020. This was after the lockdown when people wanted to become entrepreneurs. 

The company boomed after that. They now have 100 outlets and only 1 is their own. They have a small corporate team of 20 people.

The price of their burger is between Rs 39 and Rs 239.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Sizzling hot videos and photos of XXX actress Aabha Paul go viral, check out
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, known for playing Khopdi in Nukkad, passes away at 70
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.