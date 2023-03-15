Meet Neelam Singh, Gurgaon woman who created burger company with Rs 40 crore turnover with personal savings

The Burger Company: Neelam Singh's first outlet was the Global Foyer Mall, Gurgaon.

Neelam Singh did her MBA and was placed at Genpact at a comfortable salary of Rs 5 lakh per annum. However, creating value for the country by way of entrepreneurship was her ultimate goal. She wanted to establish a Quick Service Restaurant even when she was doing her MBA. To realise her dream, she interned in the QSR company and then worked for 3 years in the corporate sector. Eventually, she set up The Burger Company in Gurugram. Within a few years, she became one of the most successful young business women in the country.

Singh started her first outlet of The Burger Company in Gurgaon, in 2018. She was 29 years of age. Within five years, the company's turnover has grown into Rs 40 crore. The company has 100 outlets in seven states, including the national capital Delhi.

Singh's father was a school principal. She is originally from UP's Agra. She did her MBA in marketing from ICFAI, Hyderabad. The main idea behind creating the brand was to offer good food and ambience at an affordable price.

She tried entrepreneurship during her student days. She set up a small eatery during a three-day campus festival when she was a student. In just3 days, she earned a profit of Rs 1 lakh.

To realise her dreams, she did a three-month internship in Gurgaon.

The good profit propelled her into launching a business.

She married Nitesh Dhankhar whom she met via a matrimonial website. Nitesh is an MLA from Amity University and a successful corporate executive.

She saved up Rs 5 lakh in just eight months. She told the website that she lived an austere life.

She didn't accept money from their parents. She quit the job in 2016.

Her first outlet was the Global Foyer Mall, Gurgaon, reported Weekend Leader. At the time, Nitesh was working for Dabur. He was very supportive. She single-handedly managed everything -- from flooring, lights to the interiors of the outlet.

She managed the restaurant with a small staff. She never hesitated from doing chores for the restaurant. After the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic ebbed, Neelam brought her franchise model in October 2020. This was after the lockdown when people wanted to become entrepreneurs.

The company boomed after that. They now have 100 outlets and only 1 is their own. They have a small corporate team of 20 people.

The price of their burger is between Rs 39 and Rs 239.