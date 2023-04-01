Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Phani Kishan, IIT-IIM alumnus, employee-turned-co-founder of Rs 87,000 crore firm

Phani Kishan Addepalli had joined as a general manager. He is now a CEO of a Swiggy company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

Meet Phani Kishan, IIT-IIM alumnus, employee-turned-co-founder of Rs 87,000 crore firm
Phani Kishan Addepalli joined the company in 2015. He was the CEO of SuprDaily. (File)

Phani Kishan Addepalli's story is very inspiring. The man joined a company in 2015 as an employee and became its co-founder due to his sheer hard work. Swiggy, the food-delivery application that is valued at 10.7 billion dollars, in 2021, elevated the man from his position of  vice-president for strategy and investments to that of a co-founder.

This made him the third co-founder -- after Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy. Rahul Jaimini, another co-founder, had quit the company to make his own startup.

Addepalli had joined the company in 2015.

Majeta had said in a blog in 2021 that Phani was a go-to guy for people seeking solutions, since he joined the company. He had said that he was part of the core team and possessed a can-do attitude and the mentality of a founder. He had also called him "goal-worthy".

He joined as a general manager.

Phani Kishan Addepalli had become the CEO of SuprDaily. Recently, he was also given the charge of Swiggy's Instamart as the head of the vertical Karthik Gurumurthy quit. He was posted as the Senior Vice President at Swiggy.

He became the VEP of SuprDaily in October 2021. He was assistant vice president till October 2020 when he was promoted as the Vice President Strategy and Investments. He joined as a general manager.

He was a senior associate at Boston Consulting Group before this.

He completed PGDM from IIM Calcutta. Before this, he did his engineering from IIT Madras.

In 2021, Swiggy had allotted MSOP shares worth Rs 8.3 crore to him.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.