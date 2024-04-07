Meet Pakistan's first billionaire, is called 'Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan', his business is...

Twitter
Mian Mohammad Mansha is a prominent Pakistani business tycoon and one of the richest individuals in Pakistan.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 03:05 PM IST

Pakistan recently held elections following a protracted period of economic and political unrest. The nation saw a notable decline in both its economy and population after the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though Pakistan has fared worse than its neighbour India since gaining independence, some brilliant people have managed to succeed in the nation despite the unrest. Mian Mohammad Mansha is one individual who defied everyone to become Pakistan's first billionaire. 

Mian Mohammad Mansha is a well-known business tycoon and one of the richest people in Pakistan. Mian Mohammad Mansha was born in 1941 in Chiniot, Punjab, Pakistan. Mansha's family had a history in the textile industry and was originally from the Chiniot region. The Nishat Group is a diverse conglomerate with holdings in banking, real estate, textiles, power generating, and cement manufacture. Mansha is the group's founder and CEO. According to sources, Mansha's current net worth is approximately $5 billion.

He graduated from London. His dad was a cotton mill owner. He has grown it to be a billion-dollar business. He is the owner of Nishat Textiles Mills, a textile company. In addition, he is interested in cement, power, banking, and insurance. He became the richest Pakistani in 2005. He was listed by Forbes as the 937th richest man in the world in their 2010 edition of the list. Mansha established the MCB Bank and Malaysia's Maybank in 2008. He is referred to be the Ambani of Pakistan because he is the richest Pakistani. Nonetheless, Ambani has a net worth of more than 80 billion dollars.

In Pakistan, he and his family members are the largest taxpayers.

He possesses several pricey offshore assets, including a London estate.

His ancestors came from Kolkata in independent India. His family moved to Punjab in Pakistan following the Partition of India, where they established a mill. Mian came from a wealthy family. He has a degree in business administration.

Mian Mohammad Mansha is known for his charitable activities, entrepreneurial drive, and sharp business sense. He has made a significant contribution to Pakistani social development initiatives and charity causes. 

