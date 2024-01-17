Meet man who failed to crack IIT, co-founded Rs 25,000 crore company, he is from...

This man grew up in a middle-class family and then went on to build a Rs 25,000 crore company. Know his story here.

Neeraj Singh is a military brat from Rajasthan who grew up in a middle-class set-up. He spent most of his growing-up years in Army schools. It was 1997 when he was first introduced to computers.

In those times, computers had three major parts including a monitor, the CPU, and the Keyboard. Before computers, every piece of computers, every documentation was handwritten and computers made the process so much easier and faster. This fascinated Neeraj.

After the computers were introduced into central government services, Neerja's father became a computer instructor for the Indian Army.

Neeraj was in Class 11 when he decided that he wanted to pursue the field of computer science. He then went to Kanpur for IIT coaching. After one year of studying, he could not crack the exam and decided to come back home.

His father was posted outside of India and he wanted to be close to his family, hence, he decided to take admission in IPM Institute of Technology and Management in Gwalior to study computer science. Neeraj was in the second batch to pass out from the college in 2005.

He also joined the Centre for Diploma in Advanced Computing (CDAC), which was behind building Param, India's first supercomputer.

After gaining in-depth knowledge during the course, Neeraj was placed at JDA Software. After working there for some time, he joined IVY Comptech, an online gaming startup. He then worked on casino games and built a jackpot game.

After some time of working, he got a call from Flipkart one day but he said no to the job offer as he did not think it was the right move. But his friends told him about the bright future of the company and pushed him to take the job. So, when he got a call the next time, he took the job offer.

It was during his time at Flipkart he connected with Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, and Ishan Bansal who would become the co-founders of Groww. The four members launched the Groww in 2017. Neeraj Singh serves as the CTO of the company. Today, the company's valuation is Rs 25,000 crore. (USD 3 billion).