Meet Narayana Murthy’s son, inspired by Sudha Murty, left Rs 647000 crore Infosys, father of baby with Rs 2400000000…

Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty are often trending on social media platforms for their inspirational journey, simple living and philanthropic activities. Despite being the founder of one of India’s biggest IT companies Infosys which has a market cap of Rs 647000 crore, Narayana Murthy tries to maintain a low profile and refrain from getting media attention. However, the billionaire’s family is a hot topic on search engines as Narayana Murthy recently gifted Infosys shares worth Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Murty. The massive gift from Narayana Murthy has brought attention of netizens towards his other family members who aren’t that active publicly. Narayana Murthy’s son and Ekagrah Murty’s father Rohan Murty is one member of the genius family who follows the ideology of his parents.

Just like his son Ekagrah Murty, Rohan Murty was born with a silver spoon. However, he preferred to make his own path and left a position of vice president at his father’s Rs 647000 crore Infosys. Sudha Murty, philanthropist and a pioneering female engineer at Tata Motors, had a major influence on son Rohan Murty. Rohan was also inspired by his maternal uncle Shrinivas Kulkarni, a professor of astrophysics and planetary science at California Institute of Technology.

Rohan Murty studied at the Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore before moving to the US for his graduation. After graduating from Cornell University, he went on to get a PhD in computer engineering at Harvard University. He is founder of Soroco, a digital transformation company that specialises in automation using AI sources. Rohan Murty is currently the CTO at the firm.

Rohan Murty reportedly held 6,08,12,892 shares, or 1.67 percent of Infosys, and received Rs 106.42 crore in dividend income. Rohan has an older sister, Akshata Murty, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.