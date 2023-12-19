Headlines

IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive buy in IPL history, sold to KKR for INR 24.75 crore

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she’s married to…

Prithviraj Sukumaran says 10 minutes into Salaar, people won't be reminded of KGF | Exclusive

IPL Auction 2024: CSK bags Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore

IPL Auction 2024: Chennai Super Kings buys Daryl Mitchell for INR 14 cr, Harshal Patel sold to Punjab Kings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive buy in IPL history, sold to KKR for INR 24.75 crore

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she’s married to…

IPL 2024 Auction: Most expensive Indian players in history

Most expensive players in IPL history

Health benefits of walking after eating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Prithviraj Sukumaran says 10 minutes into Salaar, people won't be reminded of KGF | Exclusive

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Hanuman trailer: Teja Sajja-starrer is 'visual treat extravaganza', Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe impresses fans

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she’s married to…

Mukesh Ambani’s niece is married to a man who belongs to one of the most influential families in India. Nayantara Kothari is married to media magnate and businessman Shamit Bhartia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 8,04,916 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family are often in the news for their extravagant lifestyle, business deals and philanthropy. Although Mukesh Ambani’s extended family don’t get much limelight, they are pretty known in the business fraternity. One such member of Mukesh Ambani’s family is Nayantara Kothari. Nayantara Kothari is Mukesh Ambani’s niece. She is daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari. Nina Kothari married Bhadrashyam Kothari in 1986. She has two kids - son Arjun Kothari and daughter Nayantara Kothari. The family stays away from the limelight and caught the attention of the media when pre-wedding photos of Nayantara surfaced online a decade ago.

Mukesh Ambani’s niece is married to a man who belongs to one of the most influential families in India. Nayantara Kothari is married to media magnate and businessman Shamit Bhartia. He is  son of Shyam Sundar and Shobhana Bhartia, who run the Jubilant Group and HT Media Group respectively. Nayantara Kothari’s husband Shamit Bhartia is the former director of Hindustan Media Ventures, and the non-executive director of Jubilant Industries, which was founded in Noida by his father and currently has a market cap of more than Rs 37000 crore.

Mukesh Ambani’s niece got married into an extremely influential family, as her mother-in-law Shobhana Bhartia runs Hindustan Times, India’s leading newspaper and media group, and her father-in-law’s Jubilant FoodWorks brought iconic brands like Domino’s and Dunkin Donuts to India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UIDAI update: Deadline to update Aadhaar details online extended, know how to change address

Meet Bollywood's richest family with net worth of Rs 5259 crore, its not Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan's, Kapoor's, Roshan's

Meet CEO of India's most valued IT firm with mcap Rs 14 lakh crore; not Shiv Nadar, Narayana Murthy

Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses Rs 100-crore mark, actor pens victory note with pride

Meet one of world's richest men, once a delivery boy, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, more wealth than Ratan Tata, Adani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE