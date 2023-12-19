Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece, her family runs Rs 37000 crore company, she’s married to…

Mukesh Ambani’s niece is married to a man who belongs to one of the most influential families in India. Nayantara Kothari is married to media magnate and businessman Shamit Bhartia.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and Asia with a net worth of more than Rs 8,04,916 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family are often in the news for their extravagant lifestyle, business deals and philanthropy. Although Mukesh Ambani’s extended family don’t get much limelight, they are pretty known in the business fraternity. One such member of Mukesh Ambani’s family is Nayantara Kothari. Nayantara Kothari is Mukesh Ambani’s niece. She is daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari. Nina Kothari married Bhadrashyam Kothari in 1986. She has two kids - son Arjun Kothari and daughter Nayantara Kothari. The family stays away from the limelight and caught the attention of the media when pre-wedding photos of Nayantara surfaced online a decade ago.

Mukesh Ambani’s niece is married to a man who belongs to one of the most influential families in India. Nayantara Kothari is married to media magnate and businessman Shamit Bhartia. He is son of Shyam Sundar and Shobhana Bhartia, who run the Jubilant Group and HT Media Group respectively. Nayantara Kothari’s husband Shamit Bhartia is the former director of Hindustan Media Ventures, and the non-executive director of Jubilant Industries, which was founded in Noida by his father and currently has a market cap of more than Rs 37000 crore.

Mukesh Ambani’s niece got married into an extremely influential family, as her mother-in-law Shobhana Bhartia runs Hindustan Times, India’s leading newspaper and media group, and her father-in-law’s Jubilant FoodWorks brought iconic brands like Domino’s and Dunkin Donuts to India.