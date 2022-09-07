Search icon
Meet Ms Tang Yu, the world’s first ‘Robot CEO’ appointed by a Chinese company

The ‘Robot CEO’ comes 5 years after Alibaba founder Jack Ma predicted that a robot will be on Time Magazine cover as the best CEO in 30 years' time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay | Representational

The future is finally here and the world now has its first ‘Robot CEO’ as one metaverse company from China has decided to take the leap. Ms Tan Yu, a virtual humanoid robot powered by Artificial Intelligence, has been appointed as the Rotating CEO of Fujian NetDragon Websoft. 

The gaming firm’s parent NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited announced the appointment at the end of last month. The executive decision pioneers AI in corporate management. It aims to “leapfrog operational efficiency to a new level” with the move. 

The new ‘Robot CEO’ will help the company streamline processes and improve quality of work tasks as well as execution speed. Not just any other executive, the AI-powered robot will also act as a real-time data hub for the company. 

As an analytical tool, Tang Yu will support rational decision-making as part of daily operations. The company also expects the Robot CEO to improve its risk management system’s effectiveness. 
Tang Yu will also play a crucial role in talent development at the company. It is also tasked with making the workplace fair and efficient for all employees.

“We believe AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth,” NetDragon chairman Dr Dejian Liu said on the appointment.

The company will keep expanding its algorithms behind the ‘Robot CEO’ in the future. The aim is to create an “open, interactive and highly transparent management model”. 

The rise of the ‘Robot CEO’ comes some 5 years after Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma predicted that a robot will be on the cover of the Time Magazine as the best CEO in 30 years’ time.

