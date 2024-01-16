Headlines

Meet man who became billionaire at 23, is now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Adani

Currently, his net worth surpasses even industry giants like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, ranking him fifth among the wealthiest individuals globally.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 09:39 AM IST

Photo: Reuters
They say the seeds of success are sown in childhood. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of the social media giant Facebook, exemplifies this by establishing his company during his formative years. By the age of 23, he set a record as the world's youngest billionaire. 

Currently, his net worth surpasses even industry giants like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, ranking him fifth among the wealthiest individuals globally. Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, Facebook's parent company, experienced a rapid increase in net worth, reaching nearly $72 billion last year and earning $7.15 billion this year, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. His net worth has now reached $135 billion.

Born on May 14, 1984, in New York's White Plains, Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004 with three friends in a Harvard University dorm room. The platform has since become the world's largest social network. In 2007, at the age of 23, Zuckerberg became the world's youngest billionaire. In May 2012, he took Facebook public, marking one of the largest tech IPOs at that time. Since then, he consistently climbed the ranks of the rich. In 2022, the company's revenue was $117 billion, with monthly users totaling 3.7 billion.

Zuckerberg holds approximately 13% stake in Meta Platforms. In 2004, he secured a $500,000 angel investment from venture capitalist Peter Thiel. The company was officially named Facebook in 2005. In the same year, Yahoo offered to acquire the company for $1 billion, an offer Zuckerberg rejected. In 2012, the company went public, and its user base surpassed one billion.

In 2014, Facebook made its biggest acquisition, acquiring the messaging app WhatsApp for a hefty $19 billion. This deal remains Facebook's largest acquisition to date, surpassing any deal by Google, Microsoft, or Apple. Zuckerberg initiated discussions for this acquisition with the two companies for two years. In October 2021, Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. Meta encompasses three companies: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. With a market capitalization of $962.38 billion, Meta Platforms is currently the seventh-largest company globally. Following Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, and Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg stands as the world's fifth-richest individual.

