Meet woman who was sacked from a high-paying job, got job after 6 months with double salary at...

Losing your job is quite a traumatic experience. Along with the financial setbacks, comes self-doubting, lack of identity and course societal pressure. This woman experienced all of that thing at once when she opened an email from her company saying that she had been laid off.

Mariana Kobayashi was living her dream and working at her dream company, LinkedIn. She was so happy with her job that gradually it became her whole world. She derived confidence from this job, working at LinkedIn made her happy.

She always wanted to work with LinkedIn and hence, she applied for various roles at LinkedIn but got rejected every time. Meanwhile, she started doing other work but Kobayashi always dreamt of joining LinkedIn.

Finally, in 2022, she landed her graduate scheme. She was overjoyed to be a part of the firm but it did not last for long. In May 2023, Mariana Kobayashi got an email breaking the news that she had been fired from the company.

It was devastating for her. She was puzzled and shocked as she thought, she was doing very well. The layoff messed with her head and she lost her sense of confidence and felt like everything was over for her.

After some time, she decided to stand again and take a trip. During her trip, she appeared for some interviews and bagged a job with a larger company, Google in Dublin with almost double the salary Mariana was getting earlier.

Mariana Kobayashi is now working as the Account Executive at Google. She is also a content creator and public speaker. She helps individuals with building career and personal brand.