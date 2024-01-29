Meet Indian engineer who now heads Rs 873491 crore coffee brand, his net worth is Rs...

Under his leadership, the company is rapidly expanding its presence in India, aiming to open a new store every three days, reaching approximately a thousand stores by 2028.

Laxman Narasimhan became the CEO of the popular coffee brand Starbucks last year. In a latest interview with Times of India, Narasimhan said that his Pune residence is just minutes away from the Starbucks store in Koregaon Park. He shared, "My mother, who now lives with me in Seattle, taught in the primary school that is less than 400 metres from that store." He added, "I had no idea I would even be leading Starbucks one day."

Under Narasimhan's leadership, the company is rapidly expanding its presence in India, aiming to open a new store every three days, reaching approximately a thousand stores by 2028. Currently, Starbucks, operating in collaboration with Tata Consumer Products in India, runs 390 outlets in the country.

Narsimhan is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the Colleges of Engineering, University of Pune. Apart from this, he also pursued a degree in Master of Arts in German and International Studies from the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania.

Before joining the leading coffee brand, he had diverse experience working at renowned companies, which includes McKinsey & Company, PepsiCo, and Reckitt.

Narsimhan assumed the role of interim CEO at Starbucks in October 2022 and officially took over the position on April 1, 2023. According to media reports, his net worth is Rs 191 crore. At Starbucks, his drink of choice is a doppio espresso macchiato with hot skim milk.

During his time at Reckitt, he initiated company-wide efforts to anchor Reckitt's consumer brands in higher demand spaces, re-imagined notable labels, and expanded the firm's e-commerce base.

With a 19-year contribution to McKinsey & Company, Laxman played key roles in building the company's presence across retail, consumer goods, and healthcare industries in the US, Asia, and India.

Fluent in six languages, Laxman Narsimhan has a global career spanning the private sector, public sector, and social sector.

He also serves as a trustee of the Brookings Institution, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and is part of the UK Prime Minister’s Build Back Better Council. Additionally, he is a member of Verizon’s Board of Directors.

Having lived in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, his extensive experience reflects a truly global perspective.